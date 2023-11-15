Chris Ballard offers insight into Anthony Richardson's progress, Shane Steichen's impact, Josh Downs' upside and more on Official Colts Podcast

You can watch the full interview below and on the Colts' YouTube page, or download the episode of the Official Colts Podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. 

Nov 15, 2023 at 03:45 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Colts general manager Chris Ballard sat down for an extensive interview on this week's Official Colts Podcast, which included his thoughts on what he saw from quarterback Anthony Richardson before and after the season-ending shoulder injury he sustained in October. 

Ballard said Richardson's surgery went well and his rehab is going well, and that prior to the injury the 2023 No. 4 overall pick "exceeded my expectations" with some of the things he did on the field. Specifically: Richardson's accuracy, instincts and ability to create jumped out, and he confirmed plenty of traits that drew the Colts to him through the pre-draft process. 

Still, that doesn't mean Richardson is a finished product, as Ballard explained.

"There's no doubt things he has to work on, protecting himself being one," Ballard said. "He'll learn that — I think all young quarterbacks have to learn that, that you don't have to take the unnecessary shots in this league that you don't have to take. It's okay to slide, it's okay to step out of bounds. I think those are things he'll learn as he plays. But really encouraged about the small glimpse we got of him."

Even though Richardson's rookie season saw him play in just four games, Ballard said the Colts were able to glean enough information about him to know how they can best build around him when he returns to the field in 2024. 

"Until you're around somebody, no matter how brilliant people are in this league, the more you see and when you get to see them play, a light goes off — okay, this is what we need to do to get this guy going," Ballard said. "You anticipate and you project but until you are with them and live with them and watch them play daily, understanding what a player can and can't do especially at the quarterback position and how you got to build around it, I think we got a pretty good handle on him and what he can do and what we need to do to build around him."

Check out the full interview, with Ballard discussing Richardson as well as Shane Steichen, Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, Kenny Moore II and more on this week's episode of the Official Colts Podcast on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Related Content

news

From Marvin Harrison Jr. to Caleb Downs, Colts' family ties in college football run deep

As the team enjoys its bye week, here is a look at the current and former Colts who have relatives making a name for themselves in the college football ranks.
news

Colts nominate COO Pete Ward for 2023 NFL Salute to Service Award

Fans can vote for Ward to be named a finalist for the award by clicking the link below. 
news

Taking a look at AFC South standings after Week 10

After 10 weeks, the Colts are third in the AFC South standings with a 5-5 record. 
news

Frankfurt shines as NFL's international stage expands in Germany

Sunday's Colts-Patriots game at Frankfurt Stadium capped a remarkable few weeks in Germany for the NFL.
news

Why Josh Downs' Colts teammates were impressed by more than his spectacular catch in Week 10 win over Patriots

Downs was dealing with a knee injury and did not practice leading up to Sunday's game in Frankfurt – but still took the field and made one of the biggest offensive plays of the evening in Germany. 
news

Colts finding new ways to win as playoff push comes into focus

The Colts are 5-5 and will return to Indianapolis for their bye week with a legitimate shot at making a playoff run in the coming weeks. 
news

Colts game at Frankfurt Stadium a 'full circle' moment for ex-soccer player Matt Gay

Growing up, Gay envisioned himself playing professionally on some of Europe's biggest stages – just not in the sport he's currently playing. 
news

Practice Notebook: How Colts depth players on defense making the most of more increased playing time

During the Colts Week 9 win over the Carolina Panthers, Isaiah Land, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Eric Johnson II and Segun Olubi set new season-highs in defensive snaps.
news

Colts CB JuJu Brents, TE Drew Ogletree will not travel to Germany for Week 10 game vs. Patriots due to injury

Brents sustained a quad injury in Week 7, while Ogletree sustained a foot injury last week against the Carolina Panthers. 
news

Colts CB Kenny Moore II named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 9

Moore II became the first player in Colts history to have two pick-sixes in the same game. 
news

Colts release unofficial depth chart for Week 10 game vs. New England Patriots

The Colts released their Week 10 unofficial depth chart ahead of their game against the New England Patriots at Frankfurt Stadium. Check it out below:
Advertising