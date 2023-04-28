Draft

Anthony Richardson: 'I might not have gone to as many camps as other guys at this position, but not everybody had a mom like mine'

Richardson wrote a piece for the Players' Tribune before the NFL Draft that offered an eloquent look into who the new Colts quarterback is as a player and person. 

Apr 28, 2023 at 12:20 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

As we get to know Anthony Richardson here in Indianapolis, there's no better view into who he is as a person and a player than what he wrote for the Players' Tribune a few weeks ago.

The article was titled: "Dear NFL GMs." Among the first things he wrote: "If you're going to make a bet on me, then I want you to know where I come from, and why I play this game."

The Colts bet on Richardson's athleticism, quarterbacking traits and personality in using the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to bring him to Indianapolis. The athleticism shined at the NFL Combine and his quarterbacking traits show up on tape – and, as we'll see in the coming weeks and months, his work ethic and eagerness to learn solidified him as the guy the Colts wanted at No. 4.

But how did the 20-year-old Richardson become the person he is today – and the player the Colts believe he can be in the future?

From his Players' Tribune article:

"It's basically always been me, my younger brother, Corey, and my mom. And the way I grew up, we didn't always have it, you know what I'm saying?? Sometimes we didn't have food to eat. Didn't have new clothes, had to wash the ones we did have in the sink. Didn't always have the best apartment. But my mom always worked for everything. Didn't question it, didn't complain. She just did what she had to do. So I'll say this: I might not have gone to as many camps as other guys at this position, but not everybody had a mom like mine. Not everybody had to learn them lessons the way I did, through watching her. And I'm glad that's the life I got dealt, the one God gave me, because it's made me who I am today. It put something different inside of me. It's given me a different drive and a different vision. I didn't want my mom to have to struggle anymore, and I definitely didn't want my little brother to have to have the same life I did growing up."

There's a lot more you'll learn and appreciate about Richardson in the Players' Tribune article, which you can read here.

First Look: QB Anthony Richardson selected #4 overall by Colts

View photos of Florida QB Anthony Richardson, selected fourth overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

20230427AD_DOS11387
1 / 33
20230427AD_DOS11398
2 / 33
20230427AD_DOS26592
3 / 33
20230427AD_DOS11456
4 / 33
20230427AD_DOS11345
5 / 33
20230427AD_DOS26626
6 / 33
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rolls out of the pocket to throw a pass during an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Missouri 24-17.
7 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rolls out of the pocket to throw a pass during an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Missouri 24-17. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2022
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) hurdles Florida Atlantic defensive back Justin McKithen (11) and safety Armani-Eli Adams (30) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla.
8 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) hurdles Florida Atlantic defensive back Justin McKithen (11) and safety Armani-Eli Adams (30) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.
9 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Phil Sears/Copyright 2022 the Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) calls signals before a play against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.
10 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) calls signals before a play against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.
11 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

Matt Stamey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) gestures to a teammate against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.
12 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) gestures to a teammate against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

Matt Stamey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) dodges a tackle by LSU safety Jay Ward (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.
13 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) dodges a tackle by LSU safety Jay Ward (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 2, in Indianapolis.
14 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 2, in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2023
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) celebrates and screams during an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla.
15 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) celebrates and screams during an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2022
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) hands the ball off to running back Nay'Quan Wright (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 38-33.
16 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) hands the ball off to running back Nay'Quan Wright (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 38-33. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson warms up before an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.
17 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson warms up before an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rolls out to throw a pass during an NCAA college football game against South Florida, Saturday, Sep. 17, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated South Florida 31-28.
18 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rolls out to throw a pass during an NCAA college football game against South Florida, Saturday, Sep. 17, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated South Florida 31-28. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2022
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws the ball during an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sep. 3, 2022, in Gainesville,Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26.
19 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws the ball during an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sep. 3, 2022, in Gainesville,Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2022
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) fakes a handoff to running back Nay'Quan Wright (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.
20 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) fakes a handoff to running back Nay'Quan Wright (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.
21 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks for a receiver in front of Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.
22 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks for a receiver in front of Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) first down gained on a fourth down play during an NCAA football game against Utah on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26.
23 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) first down gained on a fourth down play during an NCAA football game against Utah on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
24 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws a pass while under pressure from Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker during the first half of an NCAA college football game Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla.
25 / 33

FILE - Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws a pass while under pressure from Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker during the first half of an NCAA college football game Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Richardson is now Floridaâ€™s unchallenged â€" and still unproven â€" starting quarterback, a budding star whoâ€™s already become a popular name found near the top of several 2023 NFL mock drafts. But he needs to stay heathy, something he failed to do as a backup last season. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scrambles for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla.
26 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scrambles for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rushes for a 45-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.
27 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rushes for a 45-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 2, in Indianapolis, In.
28 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 2, in Indianapolis, In. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2023
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws in the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.
29 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws in the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scores against South Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
30 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scores against South Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) eludes South Florida linebacker Brian Norris during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
31 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) eludes South Florida linebacker Brian Norris during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.
32 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is pressured by Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) before Richardson threw an incomplete pass on the last play of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 45-38.
33 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is pressured by Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) before Richardson threw an incomplete pass on the last play of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 45-38. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Phil Sears/Copyright 2022 the Associated Press. All rights reserved.
