Anthony Richardson: 'I might not have gone to as many camps as other guys at this position, but not everybody had a mom like mine'

As we get to know Anthony Richardson here in Indianapolis, there's no better view into who he is as a person and a player than what he wrote for the Players' Tribune a few weeks ago.
The article was titled: "Dear NFL GMs." Among the first things he wrote: "If you're going to make a bet on me, then I want you to know where I come from, and why I play this game."
The Colts bet on Richardson's athleticism, quarterbacking traits and personality in using the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to bring him to Indianapolis. The athleticism shined at the NFL Combine and his quarterbacking traits show up on tape – and, as we'll see in the coming weeks and months, his work ethic and eagerness to learn solidified him as the guy the Colts wanted at No. 4.
But how did the 20-year-old Richardson become the person he is today – and the player the Colts believe he can be in the future?
From his Players' Tribune article:
"It's basically always been me, my younger brother, Corey, and my mom. And the way I grew up, we didn't always have it, you know what I'm saying?? Sometimes we didn't have food to eat. Didn't have new clothes, had to wash the ones we did have in the sink. Didn't always have the best apartment. But my mom always worked for everything. Didn't question it, didn't complain. She just did what she had to do. So I'll say this: I might not have gone to as many camps as other guys at this position, but not everybody had a mom like mine. Not everybody had to learn them lessons the way I did, through watching her. And I'm glad that's the life I got dealt, the one God gave me, because it's made me who I am today. It put something different inside of me. It's given me a different drive and a different vision. I didn't want my mom to have to struggle anymore, and I definitely didn't want my little brother to have to have the same life I did growing up."
There's a lot more you'll learn and appreciate about Richardson in the Players' Tribune article, which you can read here.
