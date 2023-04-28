Anthony Richardson: 'I might not have gone to as many camps as other guys at this position, but not everybody had a mom like mine'

"It's basically always been me, my younger brother, Corey, and my mom. And the way I grew up, we didn't always have it, you know what I'm saying?? Sometimes we didn't have food to eat. Didn't have new clothes, had to wash the ones we did have in the sink. Didn't always have the best apartment. But my mom always worked for everything. Didn't question it, didn't complain. She just did what she had to do. So I'll say this: I might not have gone to as many camps as other guys at this position, but not everybody had a mom like mine. Not everybody had to learn them lessons the way I did, through watching her. And I'm glad that's the life I got dealt, the one God gave me, because it's made me who I am today. It put something different inside of me. It's given me a different drive and a different vision. I didn't want my mom to have to struggle anymore, and I definitely didn't want my little brother to have to have the same life I did growing up."