Draft

Presented by

How Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen and Colts became sold on Anthony Richardson with No. 4 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Richardson's athletic ability, poise, mentality and upside helped bring the Colts to a consensus: This is our guy. 

Apr 28, 2023 at 12:41 AM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

_Day # Takeaway

Back in August, Colts general manager Chris Ballard checked his phone and saw a message from Morocco Brown.

"You should see the show that I'm watching on this practice field right now," the Colts' chief personnel executive texted.

Brown was in Gainesville, Fla. watching a Florida Gators practice – specifically, watching a quarterback who wasn't on yet on the national radar. Anthony Richardson had thrown 66 passes at the college level when Brown caught a glimpse of him in the swamp – but the talent was as undeniable then as it was on Thursday, when the Colts made Richardson the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"He's a pretty unique athlete and talent," Ballard said.

The tape told one story, but the Colts were sold on Richardson after spending time with him in the pre-draft process, whether that was at a private workout in Florida or welcoming him to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on a top-30 visit. Head coach Shane Steichen puts a high value on football character and an obsession with the game, and through getting to know Richardson during those visits came to believe the 20-year-old has what it takes to excel as a quarterback in the NFL.

Again, beyond the outlandish physical traits and athleticism.

"His character – the vetting process that we did, calling around people that know him, that have been around him, that's a big part of this thing," Steichen said. "There are a lot of guys that I know that I trust that I talked to about him and everything was, you know, right at the top of the list as far as that (character).

"Then, just going through having him here, getting to know him as a person, talking football with him, I think he's got a chance to be a really good player in this league."

Ballard described Richardson as "smart" and a hard worker, too.

"We knew after we spent our time, worked him out, spent a lot of time with him, just felt really good about who he was as a person," Ballard said. "Of course, he's still young but just felt really good about who he was."

One of the areas of growth for Richardson will be in his accuracy – he completed 54 percent of his passes in 2022, and while there's more context to that number than meets the eye, it'll have to improve at the NFL level.

Steichen, though, said earlier this year he believes accuracy can be improved through coaching and scheme; Ballard agreed with that belief on Thursday.

"One thing we're seeing in the league now is guys you can work on and get them more accurate," Ballard said. "Just footwork, fundamentals, there are certain things I think we can do and I think you've seen guys jump in our league. I think you'll see him jump."

Something else that'll help with Richardson's development, too: Playing more. But that doesn't mean Richardson will walk into the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Friday as the Colts' starting quarterback; he'll have to earn reps both in practice and games.

"The development of players comes with more experience," Steichen said. "(Richardson had) 13 starts, I think when you play more, that's how you develop. You know what I mean? So, with him playing and his experience as a player and getting more reps, practice reps, game reps, I think that's how you develop."

Anthony Richardson at the 2023 NFL Draft

View photos from Kansas City of QB Anthony Richardson selected 4th overall by the Colts in the 2023 NFL Draft.

People are reflected in the glasses of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
1 / 64

People are reflected in the glasses of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
2 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
3 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
4 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
5 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
6 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
7 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
8 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
9 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
10 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
11 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
12 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
13 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
14 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
15 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
16 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
17 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
18 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
19 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
20 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
21 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
22 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)
23 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives prior to the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Todd Rosenberg/NFL)

Todd Rosenberg/2023 Todd Rosenberg
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
24 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson in the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
25 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson in the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
26 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson in the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
27 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson in the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
28 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
29 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
30 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
31 / 64

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
32 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
33 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
34 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young in the green room during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
35 / 64

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)
36 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Kevin Sabitus/NFL)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is interviewed during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
37 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is interviewed during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
A detailed view of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson's chain worn during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
38 / 64

A detailed view of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson's chain worn during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses on stage during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
39 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses on stage during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson embraces family during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
40 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson embraces family during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2023 Aaron Doster
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson gesturesduring the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
41 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson gesturesduring the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson gets emotional as he walks to the stage after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
42 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson gets emotional as he walks to the stage after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell embrace during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
43 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell embrace during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2023 Aaron Doster
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson gets emotional as he walks to the stage after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
44 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson gets emotional as he walks to the stage after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson walks onstage during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
45 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson walks onstage during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2023 Aaron Doster
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson gets emotional as he walks to the stage after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
46 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson gets emotional as he walks to the stage after being selected during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson looks on during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
47 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson looks on during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2023 Aaron Doster
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell pose for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
48 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell pose for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2023 Aaron Doster
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, left, and Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner, hold a team jersey after Richardson was chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 4 pick at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
49 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, left, and Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner, hold a team jersey after Richardson was chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 4 pick at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
50 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a photo during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2023 Aaron Doster
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson takes the stage during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
51 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson takes the stage during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2023 Aaron Doster
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson walks onstage during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Aaron Doster/NFL)
52 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson walks onstage during the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Aaron Doster/NFL)

Aaron Doster/2023 Aaron Doster
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson puts on a hat after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/John Locher)
53 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson puts on a hat after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida Quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a photo after being elected by the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the NFL draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)
54 / 64

Florida Quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a photo after being elected by the Indianapolis Colts in the first round of the NFL draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida Quarterback Anthony Richardson waits in the green room to be drafted at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)
55 / 64

Florida Quarterback Anthony Richardson waits in the green room to be drafted at the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)

Doug Benc/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, left, and Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner, hold a team jersey after Richardson was chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 4 pick at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
56 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, left, and Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner, hold a team jersey after Richardson was chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 4 pick at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
57 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
58 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
59 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
60 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, left, embraces NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
61 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, left, embraces NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
A detail shot of an Anthony Richardson football in the green room backstage prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)
62 / 64

A detail shot of an Anthony Richardson football in the green room backstage prior to the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. (Kevin Sabitus via AP)

Kevin Sabitus/2023 Kevin Sabitus
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
63 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
64 / 64

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

One thing Richardson already possesses is poise under pressure – when things break down, he stays calm and confident either in the pocket or on the move. That's a critical trait for a quarterback, especially an under-the-legal-drinking-age guy in Richardson with 13 career starts at the college level.

And it's a trait that can translate to how Richardson handles the pressure of being the No. 4 overall pick for a franchise that's had Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck behind center in the last two and a half decades.

"He's young, but he's very poised," Ballard said. "I think you see it when he plays. Like, when you look at his – he's a very poised young man. Even though he hasn't had a lot of starts, just the one thing that I kept going back and watching, all his pressures. Everybody that pressured him. That's when you really saw his poise come to light. Like any young man – he turns 21 here in the middle of May – he's going to have growing to do, like all of them do. We'll help him, we'll help him, we'll bring him along and he'll be a good player for us."

And the last thing on Richardson: The Colts believe in him not only for who he'll be when he hits the practice field on 56th Street, but for who he can be two, three, four, five years down the road.

"He's a good fit for us," Ballard said. "Let's not crown him yet. He's a young player, he's got work to do but we like his talent. We like what he can be. ... We drafted him for what we think he can really be in the future."

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Draft: Best available players for Colts in second, third round

With the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, here's who could be available when the Colts go on the clock in the second and third rounds on Friday night.

news

Anthony Richardson Ready to Show Colts Why 'I Can Do Things Other QBs Can't Do'

The Indianapolis Colts got their guy Thursday night, selecting an uber-athletic quarterback in Florida's Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. What did Richardson have to say to the Indianapolis-area media in his first conference call as a member of the Colts?

news

Florida head coach Billy Napier: 'There's not been many players like Anthony Richardson in the history of this game'

Richardson started for Napier's Gators in 2022.

news

Anthony Richardson is the most athletic quarterback prospect to ever test at the NFL Combine. Here's why that matters.

Richardson blew the roof off the NFL Combine in Indianapolis two months ago with his measurements and athletic testing numbers.

news

Colts select Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with No. 4 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The 20-year-old Richardson flashed remarkable upside during his college career at Florida.

news

Experts' analysis: Anthony Richardson's NFL Draft profile

Here's what various NFL Draft analysts had to say about new Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson prior to this year's draft.

news

By the numbers: Anthony Richardson

Get to know new Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson through his collegiate statistics – and some context for them.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Draft Tracker

Check out a list of all the Colts' draft picks, which will be updated throughout the 2023 NFL Draft, below.

news

Experts' Choice: Who will Colts pick in first, second, third rounds of 2023 NFL Draft?

See who various NFL Draft prognosticators predict the Colts will take on Days 1 and 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

2023 NFL Draft Guide: How to watch and listen, PLUS Colts Draft parties, contests and prizes!

Everything Colts fans need to know about the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Colts Mailbag: NFL Draft preview, positions of need, Nick Cross

The Colts Mailbag is back! Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, we took questions on, well, mostly the 2023 NFL Draft.

Select-A-Seat | May 6 | Lucas Oil Stadium

Select-A-Seat | May 6 | Lucas Oil Stadium

Find your dream seats at our Select-A-Seat event taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium on May 6! Explore exclusive inventory, receive complimentary beverages and discounted concessions, and more.

RSVP NOW!
Advertising