How Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen and Colts became sold on Anthony Richardson with No. 4 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

One thing Richardson already possesses is poise under pressure – when things break down, he stays calm and confident either in the pocket or on the move. That's a critical trait for a quarterback, especially an under-the-legal-drinking-age guy in Richardson with 13 career starts at the college level.

And it's a trait that can translate to how Richardson handles the pressure of being the No. 4 overall pick for a franchise that's had Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck behind center in the last two and a half decades.

"He's young, but he's very poised," Ballard said. "I think you see it when he plays. Like, when you look at his – he's a very poised young man. Even though he hasn't had a lot of starts, just the one thing that I kept going back and watching, all his pressures. Everybody that pressured him. That's when you really saw his poise come to light. Like any young man – he turns 21 here in the middle of May – he's going to have growing to do, like all of them do. We'll help him, we'll help him, we'll bring him along and he'll be a good player for us."

And the last thing on Richardson: The Colts believe in him not only for who he'll be when he hits the practice field on 56th Street, but for who he can be two, three, four, five years down the road.