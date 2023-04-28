By the numbers: Anthony Richardson

*These are among Power 5 quarterbacks with at least 200 pass attempts in 2022.
101: Rush attempts (13th)
756: Yards (5th)
9: Rushing touchdowns (8th)
40: Rushing first downs (8th)
21: 10+ yard runs (T-10th)
2: 50+ yard runs (T-3rd)
4: 40+ yard runs (T-1st)
5: 30+ yard runs (T-1st)
7: 20+ yard runs (T-5th)
Whether it was on a designed run or scramble, Richardson in 2022 was one of college football's most explosive, efficient and dynamic players with the ball in his hands.
Now for a few numbers you've probably seen floating around:
52.2: Richardson's completion percentage (58th)
2,553: Yards (37th)
7.5: Richardson's yards per attempt (45th)
9: Interceptions (T-40th)
17: Touchdowns (T-29th)
A little bit of context for those numbers, though:
11.6 yards: Richardson's average depth of target (4th highest)
39.4: Percentage of Richardson's throws that traveled short of the sticks (3rd-lowest)
61.2: Percentage of Richardson's passing yards that traveled in the air/were not after the catch (8th highest)
19: Big time throws (T-15th highest)
14: Sacks (15th-lowest)
3.19 seconds: Richardson's average time to throw (2nd-highest)
It's worth noting that Richardson was not sacked often despite operating an offense built around pushing the ball downfield – plays that, inherently, take time to develop.
And a few more important pieces of context here:
20: Richardson's age
6-4: Richardson's height
244: Richardson's weight
4.43: Richardson's 40-yard dash time
40.5 inches: Richardson's vertical leap
129 inches: Richardson's broad jump
Richardson is, and this is not hyperbole, the most athletic quarterback to ever have tested at the NFL Combine. Take those measurable and testing numbers and plug them into a database (which Mockdraftable.com has) and the closest athletic profile to Richardson is Khalil Mack. And at 20 yards old, he's the youngest quarterback drafted since 1950.
View photos of Florida QB Anthony Richardson, selected fourth overall by the Indianapolis Colts.
