By the numbers: Anthony Richardson

*These are among Power 5 quarterbacks with at least 200 pass attempts in 2022.

101: Rush attempts (13th)

756: Yards (5th)

9: Rushing touchdowns (8th)

40: Rushing first downs (8th)

21: 10+ yard runs (T-10th)

2: 50+ yard runs (T-3rd)

4: 40+ yard runs (T-1st)

5: 30+ yard runs (T-1st)

7: 20+ yard runs (T-5th)

Whether it was on a designed run or scramble, Richardson in 2022 was one of college football's most explosive, efficient and dynamic players with the ball in his hands.

Now for a few numbers you've probably seen floating around:

52.2: Richardson's completion percentage (58th)

2,553: Yards (37th)

7.5: Richardson's yards per attempt (45th)

9: Interceptions (T-40th)

17: Touchdowns (T-29th)

A little bit of context for those numbers, though:

11.6 yards: Richardson's average depth of target (4th highest)

39.4: Percentage of Richardson's throws that traveled short of the sticks (3rd-lowest)

61.2: Percentage of Richardson's passing yards that traveled in the air/were not after the catch (8th highest)

19: Big time throws (T-15th highest)

14: Sacks (15th-lowest)

3.19 seconds: Richardson's average time to throw (2nd-highest)

It's worth noting that Richardson was not sacked often despite operating an offense built around pushing the ball downfield – plays that, inherently, take time to develop.

And a few more important pieces of context here:

20: Richardson's age

6-4: Richardson's height

244: Richardson's weight

4.43: Richardson's 40-yard dash time

40.5 inches: Richardson's vertical leap

129 inches: Richardson's broad jump