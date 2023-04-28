Draft

Presented by

Anthony Richardson is the most athletic quarterback prospect to ever test at the NFL Combine. Here's why that matters. 

Richardson blew the roof off the NFL Combine in Indianapolis two months ago with his measurements and athletic testing numbers. 

Apr 27, 2023 at 08:50 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

ARichardson_Generic Article Template

When Anthony Richardson takes his first snap in a Colts uniform, it'll be the first time anyone has seen a player with his athletic profile play quarterback in the NFL.

Seriously. The first time.

Ever.

If Richardson plays at 244 pounds – his weight at the NFL Combine — he'd be tied for the 17th-heaviest quarterback in league history. That's the starting point for some context on Richardson's athleticism.

Why? Because Richardson logged the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash time (4.43 seconds) among quarterbacks at the NFL Combine since 2000. The three guys who ran faster weighed 210 pounds (Michael Vick), 223 pounds (Robert Griffin III) and 198 pounds (Reggie McNeal).

In fact, Richardson is just one of 11 players to weigh at least 244 pounds and run a sub-4.44 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine since 2000. The positions of the other 10 players: Defensive end, tight end, linebacker. Some of their names: Vernon Davis, Von Miller, Micah Parsons.

Players Richardson's size are rarely as fast as he is. But that only tells part of the story.

Richardson also recorded a 40.5-inch vertical leap and a 129-inch (10 3/4 feet) broad jump. He's one of 14 players at the NFL Combine since 2000 to have a 40-inch vertical and 129-inch broad jump. The positions of the other 13 players: Linebacker, running back, tight end, defensive end. Some of their names: A.J. Dillon, Mike Gesicki, Bud Dupree, Jamie Collins.

Combine all these things together – 244 pounds, 4.43 40-yard dash, 40.5-inch vertical, 129-inch broad jump – and run them through NFL Combine data since 2000 and you get one player.

Anthony Richardson.

You might say — well, when is he going to need to leap 40 inches off the ground in a game? How often will he run 40 yards in a straight line? How will being able to jump more than 10 feet actually help him play quarterback?

Those questions miss the point.

Athletic testing shouldn't be viewed as some rigid, siloed thing. Richardson is a remarkable athlete, whose speed (with the 40-yard dash) and explosiveness (with the vertical leap and broad jump) are quantified with those testing numbers.

And they're particularly useful for comparing one player to another. MockDraftable, a website that compiles historical NFL Combine data, took Richardson's measurements and testing from this year's combine and was unable to produce a single quarterback that's at least a 75 percent match to him. The closest two matches – 69.8 percent and 69.3 percent – are Daunte Culpepper and Cam Newton, respectively.

In fact, the closest match among all active or former NFL players is Khalil Mack (89.8 percent), the banshee edge rusher who's terrorized opposing offenses for nearly a decade with the Raiders, Bears and Chargers.

For comparison sake, when the Buffalo Bills drafted Josh Allen in 2018, there were three players that were at least an 80 percent match to his athletic profile (Andrew Luck, Blaine Gabbert and Carson Wentz). Newton had two comps over 70 percent (Quinton Porter, Culpepper). And Griffin matched over 80 percent with four quarterbacks (Vick, D.J. Shockley, Tee Martin and Brad Smith).

So now, it'll be on Shane Steichen, the Colts and Richardson himself to use these truly unique traits to develop the most athletic quarterback prospect in NFL history in the coming months and years.

"I'm able to do everything on the field -- run over people, jump over people, run past people, throw the ball pretty well," Richardson said at the NFL Combine. "Just tying it all together, I feel like that just helps me become a better quarterback."

First Look: QB Anthony Richardson selected #4 overall by Colts

View photos of Florida QB Anthony Richardson, selected fourth overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

20230427AD_DOS11387
1 / 33
20230427AD_DOS11398
2 / 33
20230427AD_DOS26592
3 / 33
20230427AD_DOS11456
4 / 33
20230427AD_DOS11345
5 / 33
20230427AD_DOS26626
6 / 33
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rolls out of the pocket to throw a pass during an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Missouri 24-17. (Logan Bowles via AP)
7 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rolls out of the pocket to throw a pass during an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Missouri 24-17. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2022
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) hurdles Florida Atlantic defensive back Justin McKithen (11) and safety Armani-Eli Adams (30) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
8 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) hurdles Florida Atlantic defensive back Justin McKithen (11) and safety Armani-Eli Adams (30) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
9 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Florida State, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Phil Sears/Copyright 2022 the Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) calls signals before a play against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
10 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) calls signals before a play against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
11 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against South Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

Matt Stamey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) gestures to a teammate against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)
12 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) gestures to a teammate against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

Matt Stamey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) dodges a tackle by LSU safety Jay Ward (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
13 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) dodges a tackle by LSU safety Jay Ward (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 2, in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
14 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 2, in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2023
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) celebrates and screams during an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)
15 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) celebrates and screams during an NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2022
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) hands the ball off to running back Nay'Quan Wright (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 38-33. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
16 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) hands the ball off to running back Nay'Quan Wright (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 38-33. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Wade Payne/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson warms up before an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
17 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson warms up before an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rolls out to throw a pass during an NCAA college football game against South Florida, Saturday, Sep. 17, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated South Florida 31-28. (Logan Bowles via AP)
18 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rolls out to throw a pass during an NCAA college football game against South Florida, Saturday, Sep. 17, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated South Florida 31-28. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2022
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws the ball during an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sep. 3, 2022, in Gainesville,Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (Logan Bowles via AP)
19 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws the ball during an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sep. 3, 2022, in Gainesville,Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2022
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) fakes a handoff to running back Nay'Quan Wright (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
20 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) fakes a handoff to running back Nay'Quan Wright (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
21 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks for a receiver in front of Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
22 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks for a receiver in front of Utah defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) first down gained on a fourth down play during an NCAA football game against Utah on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
23 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) first down gained on a fourth down play during an NCAA football game against Utah on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
24 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FILE - Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws a pass while under pressure from Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker during the first half of an NCAA college football game Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Richardson is now Floridaâ€™s unchallenged â€" and still unproven â€" starting quarterback, a budding star whoâ€™s already become a popular name found near the top of several 2023 NFL mock drafts. But he needs to stay heathy, something he failed to do as a backup last season. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
25 / 33

FILE - Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws a pass while under pressure from Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker during the first half of an NCAA college football game Oct. 30, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. Richardson is now Floridaâ€™s unchallenged â€" and still unproven â€" starting quarterback, a budding star whoâ€™s already become a popular name found near the top of several 2023 NFL mock drafts. But he needs to stay heathy, something he failed to do as a backup last season. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scrambles for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
26 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scrambles for yardage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rushes for a 45-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
27 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) rushes for a 45-yard touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 2, in Indianapolis, In. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
28 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson poses for a portrait during the NFL Scouting Combine, Thursday, March 2, in Indianapolis, In. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2023
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws in the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
29 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws in the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scores against South Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
30 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) scores against South Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) eludes South Florida linebacker Brian Norris during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
31 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) eludes South Florida linebacker Brian Norris during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
32 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is pressured by Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) before Richardson threw an incomplete pass on the last play of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 45-38. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
33 / 33

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) is pressured by Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (10) before Richardson threw an incomplete pass on the last play of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 45-38. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Phil Sears/Copyright 2022 the Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Season Tickets: Witness Anthony Richardson and the Colts all season long with 2023 season tickets! Click here to explore our 3D Lucas Oil Stadium Seat Viewer and find your dream seats, or request more information here.

Single Game Ticket Priority List: The 2023 Colts Schedule will be revealed in May! Click here to join our Single Game Priority List to be the first to see the schedule, get notified when tickets go on sale, and receive exclusive VIP presale access.

Related Content

news

How Chris Ballard, Shane Steichen and Colts became sold on Anthony Richardson with No. 4 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Richardson's athletic ability, poise, mentality and upside helped bring the Colts to a consensus: This is our guy.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Best available players for Colts in second, third round

With the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft in the books, here's who could be available when the Colts go on the clock in the second and third rounds on Friday night.

news

Anthony Richardson Ready to Show Colts Why 'I Can Do Things Other QBs Can't Do'

The Indianapolis Colts got their guy Thursday night, selecting an uber-athletic quarterback in Florida's Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. What did Richardson have to say to the Indianapolis-area media in his first conference call as a member of the Colts?

news

Florida head coach Billy Napier: 'There's not been many players like Anthony Richardson in the history of this game'

Richardson started for Napier's Gators in 2022.

news

Colts select Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with No. 4 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The 20-year-old Richardson flashed remarkable upside during his college career at Florida.

news

Experts' analysis: Anthony Richardson's NFL Draft profile

Here's what various NFL Draft analysts had to say about new Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson prior to this year's draft.

news

By the numbers: Anthony Richardson

Get to know new Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson through his collegiate statistics – and some context for them.

news

Colts 2023 NFL Draft Tracker

Check out a list of all the Colts' draft picks, which will be updated throughout the 2023 NFL Draft, below.

news

Experts' Choice: Who will Colts pick in first, second, third rounds of 2023 NFL Draft?

See who various NFL Draft prognosticators predict the Colts will take on Days 1 and 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

2023 NFL Draft Guide: How to watch and listen, PLUS Colts Draft parties, contests and prizes!

Everything Colts fans need to know about the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Colts Mailbag: NFL Draft preview, positions of need, Nick Cross

The Colts Mailbag is back! Ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, we took questions on, well, mostly the 2023 NFL Draft.

Select-A-Seat | May 6 | Lucas Oil Stadium

Select-A-Seat | May 6 | Lucas Oil Stadium

Find your dream seats at our Select-A-Seat event taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium on May 6! Explore exclusive inventory, receive complimentary beverages and discounted concessions, and more.

RSVP NOW!
Advertising