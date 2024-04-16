Anthony Richardson 'in a really good spot' as important stretch begins in Colts' offseason program

Monday marked the first time Shane Steichen and the Colts' staff could coach Anthony Richardson – just in meetings, for now – since the 2023 season ended a little over three months ago.

The first phase of the Colts' voluntary offseason program, which began this week, consists of only meetings and strength and conditioning work, but even those meetings carry plenty of importance as Richardson begins laying the foundation for his second season in the NFL.

"It's big," Steichen said. "It's not new for him. He's heard the terminology. Going through those meetings right now, going through it, quizzing and he's all over it. We've got a good foundation going into this offseason and going into the season. So, it's been good."

The Colts are still about a month away from practicing during the OTA phase of the offseason program, which will conclude with a mandatory veteran minicamp in early June. But from both a physical and mental standpoint, Steichen emphasized Richardson arrived back at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center this week "in a really good spot," owing to the 21-year-old dedication to learning and studying while rehabbing the shoulder injury he sustained in Week 5 of the 2023 season.

"His shoulder is feeling good," Steichen said. "He should be good to go for practices like we talked about earlier. He will be out there throwing, but we'll limit – we'll obviously monitor it, make sure we're smart with that but he's in a really good place."

The Colts have maintained since Richardson underwent surgery on the AC joint in his right (throwing) shoulder last October that they don't need the 2023 No. 4 overall pick to be ahead of schedule, and that patiently following the advice of doctors and trainers would be paramount through the quarterback's rehab process.

To that point, as Steichen mentioned, the Colts will monitor and may limit Richardson as OTAs and minicamp get underway, knowing Richardson will be eager to pick up where he left off in October of 2023.