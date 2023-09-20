Practice Notebook

Practice notebook: Anthony Richardson, Ryan Kelly in concussion protocol, do not participate Wednesday

Richardson and Kelly exited Sunday's game against the Houston Texans due to concussions. 

The Colts began on-field preparations for Sunday's Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens without quarterback Anthony Richardson and center Ryan Kelly, who both did not participate in Wednesday's practice while in the NFL concussion protocol.

Head coach Shane Steichen said both Richardson and Kelly are "progressing well," and Richardson is in a "good spot" mentally. Both players exited Sunday's Week 2 win over the Houston Texans with concussions.

The Colts will practice Thursday and Friday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center before departing for Baltimore on Saturday. Steichen was asked if Richardson not practicing on Wednesday could impact his availability for Sunday if he passes through the concussion protocol and said: "It depends. You just have to talk through things with him still even though he's not getting the reps. We'll see."

There's not much else to report at this point with regard to Richardson and his potential availability for Sunday. But if Richardson isn't able to take the field at M&T Bank Stadium, the Colts have plenty of trust in Gardner Minshew to take over if need be.

Wednesday's practice report:

