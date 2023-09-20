How Gardner Minshew earned the trust of the Colts locker room

Head coach Shane Steichen saw Minshew's dedication to his craft during their time with the Philadelphia Eagles. During Steichen's two seasons as their offensive coordinator, Minshew was the backup to Jalen Hurts.

Even then, Minshew worked each week as if he was going to be a starter. Since joining the Colts back in March, Steichen said that quality has not changed, which has made it much easier when he does have to come into a game.

"The way he prepares week in and week out, knowing the system and going out and operating the way he did – taking completions, operating at a high level, moving the football," Steichen said. "I know he came in there and had the two scoring drives when he came in. Operated that two-minute drive really well. We were playing normal ball and then it turned into a two-minute there at the end and just the way he operated it was very impressive."

In 2021, Cooter was also in Philadelphia, where he served as an offensive consultant for a season. However, getting to work with Minshew over the past few months has helped him to develop a new appreciation for him.

"Just being around him this year really watching him go through his daily process and watching how he learns and digests the weekly game plan and the offense and the defense and all that stuff. I think Shane said it the other day but I'll steal his line, it is like talking to another coach," Cooter said. "Gardner has watched all the tape. You can say, 'Hey Gardner, did you see that blitz?' I'll just make something up, 'Did you see that blitz in the Pittsburgh game?' And he's, 'Oh yeah they brought this, and did this and I think we can do that to it, I think I can see that.' Things like that."

So, as everyone patiently awaits the announcement of Richardson's Week 3 status, Minshew will be ready no matter the outcome.