'No one panicked:' How Gardner Minshew stepped in for Anthony Richardson, pushed Colts to Week 2 win over Texans

Minshew picked apart the Texans' defense by taking what was there and throwing on time, which allowed him to convert a number of key third downs on a drive late in the second quarter. With three minutes left, Minshew connected with wide receiver Josh Downs to convert a third-and-four with a 12-yard gain; just after the two-minute warning, he hit Pittman for an eight-yard gain on third-and-three.

With 1:12 left in the half, he zipped a pass to tight end Will Mallory for six yards on third-and-three, and then he hit one of his most important throws of the game: An 11-yard strike to Downs on third-and-seven at the Texans' 15-yard line with just over 30 seconds left.

Minshew found tight end Kylen Granson for a touchdown on the next play, pushing the Colts' lead to 28-10 while rapper Paul Wall made a special appearance during Houston's halftime show.

"He commands that huddle when you're in there," Mallory said. "He knows everything. He's a coach on the field. That's what he is, and he's a playmaker so you feel comfortable with him in there too. He's going to make plays and we're going to get that W either way."

The Colts were on a roll with Richardson setting the tone in the first quarter – the rookie was in command of the offense and rushed for a pair of touchdowns, and both sides of the ball could feel the impact he had.

But not much changed when Minshew entered the game. The offense was mostly the same and the vibes were still good.

Though they were a little more chill.

"He's one of the chillest dudes you'll ever meet," Pittman said. "For him, I kind of get a California vibe mixed with like a Midwest vibe (Minshew is a Mississippi native). He's just so chill. He's just the ultimate chill dude.