Colts evaluating Anthony Richardson for AC joint injury; Gardner Minshew expected to start Week 6 vs. Jacksonville Jagaurs

Anthony Richardson has an injury to the AC joint in his right (throwing) shoulder, and the Colts are still evaluating the severity of the injury and the next steps for their rookie quarterback, head coach Shane Steichen said Monday.

Steichen said Richardson will "miss some time," and Gardner Minshew is expected to start Sunday's Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium. The Colts have not made a determination on if Richardson's injury will lead to him being placed on injured reserve. Players who are placed on injured reserve must miss a minimum of four games.