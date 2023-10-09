Colts evaluating Anthony Richardson for AC joint injury; Gardner Minshew expected to start Week 6 vs. Jacksonville Jagaurs

Head coach Shane Steichen said the Colts are still evaluating if Richardson's shoulder injury will lead him to be placed on injured reserve. 

Oct 09, 2023 at 02:44 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Anthony Richardson has an injury to the AC joint in his right (throwing) shoulder, and the Colts are still evaluating the severity of the injury and the next steps for their rookie quarterback, head coach Shane Steichen said Monday.

Steichen said Richardson will "miss some time," and Gardner Minshew is expected to start Sunday's Week 6 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Stadium. The Colts have not made a determination on if Richardson's injury will lead to him being placed on injured reserve. Players who are placed on injured reserve must miss a minimum of four games.

Richardson exited the Colts' Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter after being injured on a rushing attempt. Minshew tagged in and helped steer the Colts to a 23-16 win, their first over the Titans since the 2020 season.

