Colts Re-Sign DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, Sign S Sean Davis & G Chris Reed

The Colts made three roster moves on Thursday, including bringing back defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad. 

Apr 01, 2021 at 01:38 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts made three more free agent signings Thursday, re-signing defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and signing safety Sean Davis and guard Chris Reed.

Muhammad, 26, spent the last three seasons with the Colts and totaled five sacks in 2019 and 2020. The 6-foot-4, 250 pound Muhammad only missed one game during his three years in Indianapolis, and played a career high 56 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps in 2020.

In addition to his five sacks, Muhammad also notched 17 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles over his 47 games with the Colts. He had a sack, tackle for a loss and quarterback hit in the Colts' wild card playoff win over the Houston Texans on Jan. 5, 2019.

His return to Indianapolis follows the earlier signing of defensive end Isaac Rochell, who spent the last four years with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Al-Quadin Muhammad Re-Signs With Colts

Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad re-signs with the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 free agency.

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
1 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
2 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
3 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
4 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
5 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
6 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
7 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
76 DT Taylor Stallworth, #97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
8 / 19

76 DT Taylor Stallworth, #97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
9 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
10 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
11 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
12 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
13 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
14 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
15 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
16 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
17 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
18 / 19

97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
Brian Baker Defensive Line, #97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
19 / 19

Brian Baker Defensive Line, #97 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

© Indianapolis Colts
The 27-year-old Davis spent the last five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted him in the second round (58th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Davis started 42 games and intercepted five passes during his time in Pittsburgh; he also contributed on special teams, where he played a career high 216 snaps in 2020.

Davis played his college ball at Maryland.

Sean Davis Signs With Colts

Free agent safety Sean Davis signs with the Indianapolis Colts.

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) defends during an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Steelers defeated the Titans, 18-6. (Ryan Kang via AP)
1 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) defends during an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Steelers defeated the Titans, 18-6. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (21) drops into coverage during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, Pittsburgh. The Chargers defeated the Steelers 33-30. (Al Tielemans via AP)
2 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (21) drops into coverage during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, Pittsburgh. The Chargers defeated the Steelers 33-30. (Al Tielemans via AP)

Al Tielemans/2018 Al Tielemans via AP Images
New England Patriots running back James White (28) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
3 / 20

New England Patriots running back James White (28) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (21) looks through his Salute to Service edition Oakley visor prior to an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers beat the Bengals 36-10. (Aaron Doster via AP)
4 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (21) looks through his Salute to Service edition Oakley visor prior to an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers beat the Bengals 36-10. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster/AP2020/Aaron Doster
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Cleveland won 24-22. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
5 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Cleveland won 24-22. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2021
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
6 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Keith Srakocic/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Michael Owens via AP)
7 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis warms up prior to an NFL football game against the New York Giants Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Michael Owens via AP)

Michael Owens/Michael Owens
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
8 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, left, talks with Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
9 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, left, talks with Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Sean Davis (21) stretches prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 38-29. (Joe Robbins via AP)
10 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Sean Davis (21) stretches prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 38-29. (Joe Robbins via AP)

Joe Robbins/Joe Robbins
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) exits the field after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
11 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) exits the field after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) recovers a fumble by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Deon Yelder (82) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Pittsburgh. The Washington Redskins are signing safety Sean Davis as part of their makeover under new coach Ron Rivera, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press that Davis is signing a one-year deal that can be worth up to $5 million. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)
12 / 20

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) recovers a fumble by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Deon Yelder (82) in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Pittsburgh. The Washington Redskins are signing safety Sean Davis as part of their makeover under new coach Ron Rivera, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press that Davis is signing a one-year deal that can be worth up to $5 million. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) celebrates after a play during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Chargers defeated the Steelers, 33-30. (Ryan Kang via AP)
13 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) celebrates after a play during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Chargers defeated the Steelers, 33-30. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) defends during an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Steelers defeated the Titans, 18-6. (Ryan Kang via AP)
14 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) defends during an NFL preseason football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Steelers defeated the Titans, 18-6. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 in New Orleans. New Orleans won 31-28. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
15 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) carries the ball during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 in New Orleans. New Orleans won 31-28. (Peter Read Miller via AP)

Peter Read Miller/AP2018
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
16 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) in action during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Chargers defeated the Steelers, 33-30. (Ryan Kang via AP)
17 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) in action during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Chargers defeated the Steelers, 33-30. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) looks on before the NFL 2018 AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars won the game 45-42. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
18 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) looks on before the NFL 2018 AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh. The Jaguars won the game 45-42. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (21) watches from the sideline during a Week 5 NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 41-17. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
19 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (21) watches from the sideline during a Week 5 NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 7, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Falcons 41-17. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

Kevin Terrell/Kevin Terrell
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (21) celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
20 / 20

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Sean Davis (21) celebrates after breaking up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Mark LoMoglio/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Reed spent the last six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-2018), Miami Dolphins (2019) and Carolina Panthers (2019-2020). The 6-foot-4, 320 pound 28-year-old has 23 career starts, including 14 for Carolina in 2020.

Reed has experience playing both left and right guard during his NFL career.

Chris Reed Signs With Colts

Free agent guard Chris Reed signs with the Indianapolis Colts.

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Chris Reed (64) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
1 / 10

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Chris Reed (64) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers offensive guard Chris Reed warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
2 / 10

Carolina Panthers offensive guard Chris Reed warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers offensive guard Chris Reed (64) leaves the field after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 46-23. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
3 / 10

Carolina Panthers offensive guard Chris Reed (64) leaves the field after an NFL football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 46-23. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolina Panthers offensive guard Chris Reed (64) blocks during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. Carolina won 20-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
4 / 10

Carolina Panthers offensive guard Chris Reed (64) blocks during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. Carolina won 20-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Aaron M. Sprecher/AP2020
Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Chris Reed (64) in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. The Panthers defeated Washington 20-13. (Amanda Bowen via AP)
5 / 10

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Chris Reed (64) in action during an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. The Panthers defeated Washington 20-13. (Amanda Bowen via AP)

NFL/Amanda Bowen 2020
Carolina Panthers offensive guard Chris Reed (64) blocks during an NFL football game between the between the against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
6 / 10

Carolina Panthers offensive guard Chris Reed (64) blocks during an NFL football game between the between the against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers guard Chris Reed (64) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
7 / 10

Carolina Panthers guard Chris Reed (64) during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers offensive linemen Chris Reed (64) and Greg Little (74) during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
8 / 10

Carolina Panthers offensive linemen Chris Reed (64) and Greg Little (74) during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers guard Chris Reed (64) prepares to block Arizona Cardinals defensive end Angelo Blackson (96) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
9 / 10

Carolina Panthers guard Chris Reed (64) prepares to block Arizona Cardinals defensive end Angelo Blackson (96) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carolina Panthers offensive guard Chris Reed warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
10 / 10

Carolina Panthers offensive guard Chris Reed warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
