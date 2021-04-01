Colts Re-Sign DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, Sign S Sean Davis & G Chris Reed

The Colts made three more free agent signings Thursday, re-signing defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and signing safety Sean Davis and guard Chris Reed.
Muhammad, 26, spent the last three seasons with the Colts and totaled five sacks in 2019 and 2020. The 6-foot-4, 250 pound Muhammad only missed one game during his three years in Indianapolis, and played a career high 56 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps in 2020.
In addition to his five sacks, Muhammad also notched 17 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles over his 47 games with the Colts. He had a sack, tackle for a loss and quarterback hit in the Colts' wild card playoff win over the Houston Texans on Jan. 5, 2019.
His return to Indianapolis follows the earlier signing of defensive end Isaac Rochell, who spent the last four years with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The 27-year-old Davis spent the last five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who drafted him in the second round (58th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Davis started 42 games and intercepted five passes during his time in Pittsburgh; he also contributed on special teams, where he played a career high 216 snaps in 2020.
Davis played his college ball at Maryland.
Reed spent the last six seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-2018), Miami Dolphins (2019) and Carolina Panthers (2019-2020). The 6-foot-4, 320 pound 28-year-old has 23 career starts, including 14 for Carolina in 2020.
Reed has experience playing both left and right guard during his NFL career.
