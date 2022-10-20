Colts Mailbag: Week 7 vs. Titans And Impact On AFC Playoffs, Sorting Out Questions At Safety, Linebacker And Running Back

Scott O'Neil, Elizabethtown, Ky.: If we lose against the Titans Sunday there is no way we can win the division – do you think we can still make the playoffs?

JJ Stankevitz: I get why you feel that way, Scott, since Week 7 will be the Colts' fifth game against the AFC South, and conventional wisdom is you need to have at least three wins against your own division to win it. The Colts are currently 1-2-1 against the AFC South, with one of those losses coming at home to the Titans, the division's winner in each of the last two seasons.

"All roads go through Nashville," head coach Frank Reich said.

According to FiveThirtyEight, no game carries more importance for the NFL playoff picture this week than Colts-Titans (and it's not particularly close). If the Colts win, they'll improve to 4-2-1 and send the Titans to 3-3; a Colts loss means they'll be 3-3-1 while the Titans go to 4-2. Tiebreakers won't matter unless the Titans have a tie over their final 11 games; as long as the Colts would match the win total of the Titans, Jaguars or Texans, they would win the division (example: If the Colts go 10-6-1 and the Titans go 10-7, the Colts win the division).

Over the last 20 years, 14 teams have won their division with three or fewer intra-divisional wins, including last year's Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Three teams have won their division with a 3-2-1 intra-divisional record over the last 20 years: The 2016 Seattle Seahawks, the 2013 Green Bay Packers and the 2012 San Francisco 49ers.

The 2006 Colts, of course, won the Super Bowl after going 3-3 in the AFC South.

And just one team out of the last 160 divisional winners has had a losing record within their division. The 2010 Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West with a 2-4 intra-divisional record; the Oakland Raiders, cruelly, finished third despite going 6-0 against AFC West opponents that year.

But because this Colts-Titans game is so early in the season, it's not technically a must-win. A lot can happen over 10 or 11 games. There's no doubt, though, the emphasis the Colts are putting on this game because of the stakes, and because it's their last chance to face an AFC South opponent until they finish the 2022 season against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in January.