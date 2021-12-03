Colts Mailbag

Colts Mailbag: Run vs. Pass, AFC South And Wild Card Playoff Race, Hard Knocks

Ahead of an AFC South road trip to Houston to face the Texans, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Frank Reich's playcalling to if winning the division is still a possibility. 

Dec 03, 2021 at 10:55 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Let's get after this week's questions:

Montrell Lawson, Brunswick, Ga.: Big time Colts fan since 1999! Why are we not running the ball enough?!!! When we run the ball we win! We keep losing when the Titans lose! We gotta stop have a better plan going into the game! Statistically that's how you beat a good Tom Brady team, you run the damn ball! That's our team's slogan! I have bad days when we lose because I'm so passionate about my team!

JJ Stankevitz: I had a lot of questions along the line of Montrell's this week, but I like the passion here, so I went with his.

And who better to answer your question than Frank Reich, who gave a clinic on coaching, playcalling and offense earlier this week when talking about this topic.

"I'll just say this, assuming everybody is OK with the first half – I understand when in the second quarter the run/pass ratio was heavy pass and it works, it's OK, but when it doesn't work it's not OK," Reich said. "I understand that, so let me just talk about the second half. We come out, we go right down the field two times and feel good about what we're calling. There's 15 first and second-down calls in the third quarter and eight of those 15 plays are directed to Jonathan (Taylor) – three passes and the rest were RPO runs.

"This is kind of a philosophical thing and I realize not everybody will agree with this and not everybody will like it, but this is just kind of who we are and who we're going to continue to be because when you're a one-back offense and you have to find creative ways to handle all the run blitzes – because we have Jonathan Taylor and the offensive line we have, teams get very creative with run blitzes and in heavy boxes. So, one of the ways to combat that is formationally to do things and another way is RPOs. So, we're going to continue to not major in RPOs, but it's going to be a part of what we do.

"I'll just give you the numbers on those in the second half. We had six RPOs in the second half that were called runs to Jonathan and it ends up getting thrown and on those plays we averaged seven yards a play. One thing that I think is important to note is, it's interesting about RPOs – they are throws, but you're calling the run and if you average seven yards a play on a run, you're going to be real happy with that. I'm really happy with the productivity of our RPO game. It's been exceptional and it was exceptional in this game as well. Incomplete, plus 15, plus 11, plus seven, incomplete, plus seven – that's almost seven yards a play. So, happy with that.

"That being said, it's like Chris (Ballard) and I were talking about, there's something about the attitude of calling downhill runs that have no other options. You've just got to call it and run it. I understand that that's a big part of the game and that's got to be a part of who we are so we'll continue to mix that in there. There is a time and place for that. I really felt like the way for us to win this game against this defense we were going to have to throw it a little bit more than normal. I thought we did that effectively, just have to limit the turnovers."

James Reed, Chana, Ill.: Why can't the Colts play a complete game? They have teams beat and then they allow them back in.

JJ Stankevitz: Well, the Colts did play a complete game two weeks ago in dismantling the Buffalo Bills, 41-15. But I get your point – the Colts have lost three games in which they've had double-digit leads (Ravens, Titans, Buccaneers).

I thought this was interesting, though – Darius Leonard was asked this question on Thursday and said the issues that led to the loss against Tampa Bay were not the same ones that cropped up against Baltimore and Tennessee.

"If you watch the tape, we fixed the problem," Leonard said. "If you look at the games we lost against Tennessee and Baltimore, those were games where it's moreso communication and stuff like that, if you really see it. I think this last game, there's absolutely no way you win a ballgame with five (turnovers) and two PI's. That's just plain and simple.

"Those are things that I feel like we were trending in the right way – that's why you didn't ask me the question weeks before, because we fixed the problem. But when you turn the ball over five times and have two penalties that cost you, you list ballgames. That's nothing with schemes that we need to do, just find a way to protect the ball and find a way to not get a penalty. That's all it is."

I got the sense this week the Colts are frustrated yet confident after that loss to Tampa Bay – if it were the same issues that cost them games against the Ravens and Titans, maybe that confidence would've been dinged a bit. But they weren't, and the Colts are heading into the final five games of the season knowing how good they are, and how they can cut down on those turnovers and penalties in massive games ahead against the Patriots, Cardinals and Raiders.

My Cause My Cleats 2021

My Cause My Cleats celebrates the positive impact that players make in their communities by providing them with a unique opportunity to highlight the charitable partners that they are passionate about on their cleats. On December 5 at the Houston Texans, 60 members of the Colts organization, including players, head coach Frank Reich, General Manager Chris Ballard and the Irsay family will sport custom designed cleats.

Jim Irsay - Kicking The Stigma
1 / 52

Jim Irsay - Kicking The Stigma

Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Kicking The Stigma/Knot Today
2 / 52

Carlie Irsay-Gordon - Kicking The Stigma/Knot Today

Kalen Jackson - Kicking The Stigma/Project Healthy Minds
3 / 52

Kalen Jackson - Kicking The Stigma/Project Healthy Minds

Chris Ballard - Hand Of Hope
4 / 52

Chris Ballard - Hand Of Hope

Matthew Adams - Kicking The Stigma
5 / 52

Matthew Adams - Kicking The Stigma

Jahleel Addae - National Breast Cancer Foundation
6 / 52

Jahleel Addae - National Breast Cancer Foundation

Mo Alie-Cox - Kicking The Stigma
7 / 52

Mo Alie-Cox - Kicking The Stigma

Michael Badgley - Kicking The Stigma
8 / 52

Michael Badgley - Kicking The Stigma

Kristin Ballard - Hands Of Hope
9 / 52

Kristin Ballard - Hands Of Hope

Tarik Black - Kicking The Stigma
10 / 52

Tarik Black - Kicking The Stigma

Rodrigo Blankenship - National MS Society
11 / 52

Rodrigo Blankenship - National MS Society

DeForest Buckner - Knot Today
12 / 52

DeForest Buckner - Knot Today

Parris Campbell - I Promise Foundation
13 / 52

Parris Campbell - I Promise Foundation

T.J. Carrie - TJ Carrie Foundation
14 / 52

T.J. Carrie - TJ Carrie Foundation

Anthony Chesley - Mission Transformation/Believe In U
15 / 52

Anthony Chesley - Mission Transformation/Believe In U

Kameron Cline - Kicking The Stigma
16 / 52

Kameron Cline - Kicking The Stigma

Julién Davenport - Kicking The Stigma
17 / 52

Julién Davenport - Kicking The Stigma

Jack Doyle - Riley Hospital For Children on behalf of Brody Stephens
18 / 52

Jack Doyle - Riley Hospital For Children on behalf of Brody Stephens

Zaire Franklin - Shelice's Angels
19 / 52

Zaire Franklin - Shelice's Angels

Will Fries - Headstrong
20 / 52

Will Fries - Headstrong

Jordan Glasgow - Kicking The Stigma
21 / 52

Jordan Glasgow - Kicking The Stigma

Mark Glowinski - Kids Voices Of Indiana
22 / 52

Mark Glowinski - Kids Voices Of Indiana

Kylen Granson - KG's Kids
23 / 52

Kylen Granson - KG's Kids

Farrod Green - Johnathan's Journey For Better
24 / 52

Farrod Green - Johnathan's Journey For Better

DeMichael Harris - American Heart Association
25 / 52

DeMichael Harris - American Heart Association

T.Y. Hilton - Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade
26 / 52

T.Y. Hilton - Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade

Deon Jackson - Kicking The Stigma
27 / 52

Deon Jackson - Kicking The Stigma

Malik Jefferson - Lupus Foundation of America
28 / 52

Malik Jefferson - Lupus Foundation of America

Ryan Kelly - Concerns Of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.)
29 / 52

Ryan Kelly - Concerns Of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.)

Darius Leonard - Lupus Foundation Of America
30 / 52

Darius Leonard - Lupus Foundation Of America

Al-Quadin Muhammad - Boys & Girl Club of Newark
31 / 52

Al-Quadin Muhammad - Boys & Girl Club of Newark

Quenton Nelson - The V Foundation
32 / 52

Quenton Nelson - The V Foundation

Dayo Odeyingbo - Turner's Heroes
33 / 52

Dayo Odeyingbo - Turner's Heroes

Carter O'Donnell - REDress Project
34 / 52

Carter O'Donnell - REDress Project

Bobby Okereke - Project Healthy Minds
35 / 52

Bobby Okereke - Project Healthy Minds

Dezmon Patmon - The Adam Jr Smile Movement
36 / 52

Dezmon Patmon - The Adam Jr Smile Movement

Kwity Paye - TUFF (The Uniform Funding Foundation)
37 / 52

Kwity Paye - TUFF (The Uniform Funding Foundation)

Danny Pinter - National Fallen Firefighters Foundation
38 / 52

Danny Pinter - National Fallen Firefighters Foundation

Chris Reed - Action For Healthy Kids
39 / 52

Chris Reed - Action For Healthy Kids

Luke Rhodes - Children of Fallen Patriots
40 / 52

Luke Rhodes - Children of Fallen Patriots

Matt Pryor - Kicking The Stigma
41 / 52

Matt Pryor - Kicking The Stigma

Isaac Rochell - Kicking The Stigma
42 / 52

Isaac Rochell - Kicking The Stigma

Isaiah Rodgers - Ronald McDonald House
43 / 52

Isaiah Rodgers - Ronald McDonald House

Rigoberto Sanchez - American Cancer Society
44 / 52

Rigoberto Sanchez - American Cancer Society

Andrew Sendejo - D.A.R.E.
45 / 52

Andrew Sendejo - D.A.R.E.

Braden Smith - IndyHumane
46 / 52

Braden Smith - IndyHumane

Taylor Stallworth - Won't Be Denied Foundation
47 / 52

Taylor Stallworth - Won't Be Denied Foundation

Mike Strachan - American Cancer Society
48 / 52

Mike Strachan - American Cancer Society

Jonathan Taylor - Boys 2 Men
49 / 52

Jonathan Taylor - Boys 2 Men

Kemoko Turay - American Cancer Society
50 / 52

Kemoko Turay - American Cancer Society

Carson Wentz - A01 Foundation
51 / 52

Carson Wentz - A01 Foundation

Chris Williams - Black Lives Matter
52 / 52

Chris Williams - Black Lives Matter

Leslie House, Middlebury, Conn.: Are you finding the crew filming Hard Knocks more of a distraction?  Or do you find the focus to the "little details" are better knowing it is on film?

JJ Stankevitz: Most players and coaches I've talked to don't even notice the NFL Films cameras anymore as it relates to their day-to-day routine. Those camera crews have been here for a while now and do a good job blending into the background when they're around. It hasn't been a distraction – instead, "Hard Knocks" is giving us an unprecedented look at a team battling to make the playoffs late in the season.

Zach Hoffman, Ft. Myers Beach, Fla.: With the Titans struggling and a tough schedule remaining for the Colts, so you think it is realistic that we can still take the division? If not, you thoughts on the wildcard with it so tight in the AFC?

JJ Stankevitz: So let's re-rack things here before I get into answering this. The Colts are 6-6 and the Titans are 8-4, and Tennessee has the AFC South tiebreaker over the Colts by virtue of winning both meetings this season. The Colts, then, have to be three games better than the Titans over the final five this season.

For example: If the Colts go 4-1, the Titans have to go 1-4 down the stretch for the Colts to win the division. Yes, the Titans are struggling after consecutive losses to the Houston Texans and New England Patriots – losses in which they managed just 13 points in each game.

Tennessee's remaining schedule is: Bye (Week 13), vs. Jacksonville (Week 14), at Pittsburgh (Week 15), vs. San Francisco (Week 16), vs. Miami (Week 17), at Houston (Week 18). At a minimum, the Colts will need the Titans to lose three of those games to have a shot at the AFC South. It's not impossible, especially not in this 2021 season loaded with parity and upsets, but Football Outsiders gives the Colts an 8.3 percent chance to win the AFC South.

Meanwhile, the AFC wild card race is completely up for grabs. The current wild card standings, with the top three non-division-winners making the playoffs, are:

5. Cincinnati Bengals (7-4)
6. Buffalo Bills (7-4)
7. Los Angeles Chargers (6-5)
8. Denver Broncos (6-5)
9. Las Vegas Raiders (6-5)
10. Indianapolis Colts (6-6)
11. Cleveland Browns (6-6)
12. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5-1)
13. Miami Dolphins (5-7)

Once the Colts are through this weekend's game against the Texans and then their Week 14 bye, we'll have a clearer picture of how things are setting up. In the next two weeks, these other eight teams play:

  • Bengals: Chargers, 49ers
  • Bills: Patriots, Bucs
  • Chargers: Bengals, Giants
  • Raiders: Washington, Chiefs
  • Broncos: Chiefs, Lions
  • Browns: Bye, Ravens
  • Steelers: Ravens, Vikings
  • Dolphins: Giants, bye

After Week 14, every team will have played 13 games, too, so it'll be a little easier to envision how things may set up from mid-December through early January.

But for now, the Colts' sole focus is on themselves and this weekend's upcoming game against the Texans. As Reich said on "Hard Knocks" this week: "We don't know what to tell our wives as far as who to root for. In our family, my kids are texting me, who am I rooting for here, dad? I don't know. The Colts. We just gotta keep winning. That's all that really matters."

