10 Colts Things: What we learned about 2024 NFL Draft, from Laiatu Latu and Adonai Mitchell to Micah Abraham and Jonah Laulu

2. The Colts see Laiatu Latu's polished pass-rush repertoire and never-quit motor translating well to the NFL.

In the third quarter of his second-to-last collegiate game, Latu used his hands to scythe through the middle of a USC guard-tackle double team and quickly put pressure on future No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams. Latu lunged at Williams, who escaped to his right, but Latu impressively managed to stay balanced and on his feet.

Williams then cut back to scramble from the right hash to the left hash and took off. Latu didn't give up on the play and took off after Williams from USC's 42-yard line, and brought Williams down at UCLA's 42-yard line for a gain of only about three yards.

The play didn't count for a sack or a tackle for a loss, but it's a play that shines a light on who Latu is as a player. He's a pass rushing technician who has a well-developed arsenal of moves and counter-moves, and combines those well-developed skills with a relentless motor to finish plays.

"Von Miller says to keep three moves in your bag, but I like to work a lot of things because I see pass rushers as being in comfortable and uncomfortable situations," Latu said. "I like to rep consistently certain moves and break it down into slow motion and to really see how I'm feeling in certain ways. I see that come out come game time. Like, I might be running, and I might not even throw a move, it's just a reactionary thing that comes out from the heart – from the extra work I was putting in and the consistency that I was doing that. It just translates to the field."

And players with this kind skillset can become guys who keep offensive play-callers up at night.

"When I look at defensive players in the draft and I get an opportunity to watch those guys, I kind of look at it from an offensive perspective as well. Like, 'Hey, is this guy going to be a problem to deal with?" head coach Shane Steichen said. "When I watched his tape, I said I think he is going to be a problem. He has an arsenal of pass-rush moves. He's got the euro step, he's got the spin move, he's got speed to power, and the guy is relentless. I mean, he goes after that ball. He's a high-motor guy. You guys talked to him the other day, and you got nothing else but football. He loves it, and that's what we want here and that's our culture."

Colts area scout Chris McGaha saw those hallmarks of Latu's game early on in the scouting process. He saw Latu play against Oregon in 2022 – he had five pressures and a TFL – then caught a glimpse in practice of what was to come on his 2023 tape.

"I see him in August at UCLA," McGaha said, "and he just dominates their offensive line."

Latu had 13 sacks and 21.5 tackles for a loss in 2023, then fortified his standout regular season tape by nailing every step of the pre-draft process.

"You fast-forward, you see him at the Senior Bowl, he's the best defensive lineman at the Senior Bowl," McGaha said. "He was the standout pass rusher down there. And then he did well at the combine, and you go to pro day and watch him work out at pro day and he's explosive. You feel the twitch, you feel the power. The way he can get off the ball, the way he can contort his body – the physical traits, to me, are the easiest part to see with his game."

Latu will have to adapt to the skill of NFL tackles and deal with pro-level schemes designed to keep him out of the pocket. There's a reason only eight rookies have had double-digit sacks since 2010. But the Colts are confident in Latu's ability to handle that steep learning curve.