How Laiatu Latu's journey of perseverance through adversity brought him to Colts in first round of 2024 NFL Draft

But Latu still believed he could play football. He told the Seawolves his passion still was in trying to get back on the gridiron.

Without any direction from Washington – Latu said he was never placed in physical therapy following his surgery, leading him to rehab on his own – he began devising pass rushing drills to run, alone, on the Huskies' practice field. He studied football's top pass rushers – Aaron Donald, T.J. Watt, J.J. Watt, Maxx Crosby among them – and worked tirelessly on his craft despite a clear path to ever playing again. Washington's defensive line coach, Ikaika Malloe – who Latu considers a father figure – encouraged him to do whatever he needed to try to play football again.

Latu kept believing he could play, and he kept working to be ready for when – not if – the opportunity were to arise.

"I just had to take it upon myself where I was taking little tools, little techniques (and) little drills from a pass rush coach here," Latu said. "I would see T.J. Watt or J.J. Watt do this in a game so I'm going to take that and mix it into my drill. It was a bunch of just really falling in love with the sport, falling in love with my craft and just learning as much as I can during that down period because I did tell myself I was going to be at a stage like this."

Then Latu's mother, Kerry, got him a visit with Dr. Ronald Watkins, a neck specialist in California. Watkins gave Latu the green light he had hoped for: He was cleared to play football again.

A few serendipitous connections then led Latu to his next stop. UCLA's football program referred out to Watkins, and Malloe was just hired by the Bruins. The combination of a clean bill of health and a coach to vouch for Latu as a player led him to transfer to UCLA in January 2022.