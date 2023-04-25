2023 NFL Draft Guide: How to watch and listen, PLUS Colts Draft parties, contests and prizes!

NFL Draft Schedule
The 2023 NFL Draft is being held in Kansas City, MO from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday April 29. Find out all the latest information you'll need to attend the Draft including live attractions, maps and other important details on NFL.com.
- DAY ONE: Thursday, April 27 (8 p.m. ET) - Round 1
- DAY TWO: Friday, April 28 (7 p.m. ET) - Rounds 2 and 3
- DAY THREE: Saturday, April (Noon ET) - Rounds 4-7
How to Watch the NFL Draft
The draft will return to primetime for rounds 1-3 and over the three days will be televised nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes
Where to Listen to the NFL Draft
Colts.com & Colts Mobile App - Join us as we broadcast the first two days of the NFL Draft live. We'll have live pick by pick analysis on Thursday and Friday with Matt Taylor, Rick Venturi and Joe Reitz.
📻 Radio broadcast also available on: 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis and nationwide on SiriusXM, Westwood One and ESPN Radio
---
Official Colts Draft Parties, presented by Bud Light
For the first night of the NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, the Colts will host the official Colts Draft Parties, presented by Bud Light, at Buffalo Wild Wings locations in Indianapolis, Greenwood, Plainfield and Westfield.
The parties are free and open to fans of all ages. Activities will include appearances by Colts Legends and Colts Cheerleaders, the Buffalo Wild Wings "Boneless Thursday" food special (buy one, get one free boneless wings), Colts giveaways, fan-friendly activities and more. (Alumni appearances are subject to change without notice).
What's more, fans 21 and over can play Draft Night Bingo at the Colts Arcade for a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to a 2023 Colts road game, courtesy of Bud Light.
---
INDIANAPOLIS
WHERE: Buffalo Wild Wings, 2747 E. 62nd St.
WHEN:
- 7 p.m.: Draft Party begins
- 7 - 8 p.m.: Appearance by Colts Cheerleaders
- 7 - 7:30 p.m.: Special appearance by team mascot "Blue"
- 7:30 - 8:30 p.m.: Autographs & photos with former Colts LB Gary Brackett
- 9 p.m.: Draft Party ends
WHAT:
- Colts in Motion, the interactive, traveling Colts experience
- Tailgating with the "Blue Crew" fan club
- Onsite Colts Arcade games & prizes
---
GREENWOOD
WHERE: Buffalo Wild Wings, 1077 N. Emerson Ave.
WHEN:
- 7 p.m.: Draft Party begins
- 7-8 p.m.: Appearance by Colts Cheerleaders
- 7:30-8:30 p.m.: Autographs & photos with former Colts DB Marlin Jackson
- 9 p.m.: Draft Party ends
---
PLAINFIELD
WHERE: Buffalo Wild Wings, 2683 W. Main St., Suite 117
WHEN:
- 7 p.m.: Draft Party begins
- 7-8 p.m.: Appearance by Colts Cheerleaders
- 7:30-8:30 p.m.: Autographs & photos with former Colts OL Ryan Diem
- 9 p.m.: Draft Party ends
---
WESTFIELD
WHERE: Buffalo Wild Wings, 2510 E. 146th St.
WHEN:
- 7 p.m.: Draft Party begins
- 7-8 p.m.: Appearance by Colts Cheerleaders
- 7:30-8:30 p.m.: Autographs & photos with former Colts TE Jack Doyle
- 9 p.m.: Draft Party ends
In addition, Draft Night Bingo and Boneless Thursday will be available at all participating Buffalo Wild Wings locations throughout Indiana. For a list of participating locations, visit Colts.com/draftparty.
---
Colts Arcade & Virtual Games
Leading up to the draft, fans will be able to play interactive, Colts-themed digital games at the Colts Arcade, via games.Colts.com or the official Colts Mobile App,
Games include:
- Jim Irsay’s Million Dollar Schedule Challenge. Correctly guess all 18 weeks of the 2023 Colts regular season schedule for a chance to win $1 million, awarded by Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay.
- Mock Draft Challenge. Fans can enter to win a Jonathan Taylor-autographed football by correctly guessing the first 10 picks of the 2023 draft.
- Predict The Pick. Fans can enter by correctly guessing the player position the Colts will make with their first selection in the 2023 draft. One winner will receive a Shaquille Leonard-autographed football.
- “Meet The Prospects” Trivia. Fans can test their knowledge on top consensus prospects in the 2023 Draft for a chance to win a Michael Pittman, Jr.-autographed football.
Fans may download the app for Apple and Android mobile devices in the App Store and Google Play. Players must be 18 years or older to compete to win prizes.
---
