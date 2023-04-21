Top Takeaways: Colts GM Chris Ballard talks ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

In just a few days, subterfuge season will finally end. On Saturday evening teams will, finally, speak openly about the 2023 NFL Draft – once all 259 selections are made, of course.

"Everybody is lying," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said on Friday. "I might be the most honest, unfortunately. But everybody is lying."

Ballard took the questions he was asked and mostly tiptoed around them – "today, I'm a dancer," he said – but there were some notable takeaways less than a week before the Colts go on the clock Thursday night in Kansas City.

How what happens ahead of the Colts in the draft impacts their strategy

The only guarantee in this year's draft seems to be that the Carolina Panthers – who traded several high draft picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears to move up to No. 1 overall – will take a quarterback. Who that quarterback is, and what happens after that quarterback is taken, is still anyone's guess, despite some recent media buzz Carolina is leaning toward Alabama's Bryce Young.

So, no, the Colts – just like the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and 29 other teams – cannot say for certain what'll happen over the first few picks of this year's draft.

"No idea, and I don't think anybody does," Ballard said. "Everybody thinks they do. I mean of course, everybody thinks they do and everybody has an inside source who is giving them information of what's going to be done. Just look at the mock drafts and tell me how accurate they are after the draft.

"Nobody knows. Nobody is giving out information."

Ballard generally avoids pre-draft media coverage and focuses he and his football operations team on building their draft board, while not worrying about how teams like the Texans or Cardinals maybe stacking theirs.

"Everybody's draft board is a little different," Ballard said. "Who we have ranked high, they might not have ranked high. So you don't know that. We're not in those draft rooms. So no, we line them up, and how they fall is how we take them.

"... I think if you polled 32 teams, you might get 32 different answers of how they would have them lined up."

All that uncertainty may seem daunting, especially with as much riding on the Colts' first-round pick as there is this year. If the Colts don't trade down, this'll be the franchise's first top-five pick since 2012; the Colts have only had one top-five pick in the last 20 NFL Drafts. For reference: They're one of nine teams to have zero or one top-five pick in the last 20 NFL Drafts, along with the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens (0), and the Panthers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks (1). The Panthers, Colts and Seahawks all have top-five picks this year.

But Ballard is able to brush aside the weight of that pick because of the work he, his scouts, Colts coaches, football ops staffers, etc. have done over the last year.