Colts 2023 NFL Mock Draft Monday: April 17, 10 days to go

Analysis: "There is no telling what the Colts could do in this draft. In this scenario, let's say they stay put. I still think they can get a young quarterback to invest in, whether that is the QB2 or QB3 in this class. That debate will likely come down to Kentucky's Will Levis or Ohio State's C.J. Stroud. Levis gets a lot of flack from draft readers who point out his lack of production — just 22 big-time throws to 24 turnover-worthy plays — over the past two seasons. But it seems the NFL is much higher on Levis than his numbers might indicate due to their belief in his physical tools and how much better he can be with some improved passing weapons (none of his wide receivers in 2022 earned a 73.0-plus receiving grade). Plus, if play under pressure is a point of emphasis for Colts general manager Chris Ballard, Levis' 58.1 passing grade under pressure beats out Stroud's 46.2. Levis' 72.9% adjusted completion percentage was also significantly higher than Stroud's 50.0%. Do with those numbers what you will — as will the Colts."