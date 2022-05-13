Colts 2022 Regular Season Schedule: Breaking Down Opponents' Additions, Losses, Draft Picks

Note: Key additions/departures are ranked by NFL.com's Top 101 free agents, and also include former Colts players and quarterbacks. Draft picks included were selected on Day 1 or Day 2 of the the 2022 NFL Draft.
Week 1: @ Texans (1 p.m., CBS)
2021 record: 4-13
Last meeting: 2021 Week 13 - Colts 31, Texans 0
Head coach: Lovie Smith (12th season, 89-87)
Key additions:
- DE Jerry Hughes (No. 32 free agent on NFL.com rankings)
- RB Marlon Mack (signed as free agent)
- CB Derek Stingley (No. 3 overall pick)
- OG Kenyon Green (No. 15 overall pick)
- DB Jalen Pitre (No. 37 overall pick)
- WR John Metchie III (No. 44 overall pick)
- LB Christian Harris (No. 75 overall pick)
Key departures:
- QB Deshaun Watson (traded to Browns)
- QB Tyrod Taylor (signed with Giants)
- S Justin Reid (signed with Chiefs)
- DB Lonnie Johnson (traded to Chiefs)
Week 2: @ Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS)
2021 record: 3-14
Last meeting: 2021 Week 18 - Jaguars 26, Colts 11
Head coach: Doug Pederson (6th season, 42-37-1)
Key additions:
- OG Brandon Scherff (No. 10 on NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents)
- WR Christian Kirk (No. 41)
- CB Darious Williams (No. 42)
- TE Evan Engram (No. 46)
- DT Foley Fatukasi (No. 61)
- DE Arden Key (No. 73)
- LB Foye Oluokun (No. 82)
- DE Travon Walker (No. 1 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft)
- LB Devin Lloyd (No. 27 overall pick)
- OG Luke Fortner (No. 65 overall pick)
- LB Chad Muma (No. 70 overall pick)
Key departures:
- WR D.J. Chark (Signed with Lions)
- LB Myles Jack (Signed with Steelers)
- OG Andrew Norwell (Signed with Commanders)
Week 3: Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m., CBS)
2021 record: 12-5
Last meeting: 2019 Week 5 - Colts 19, Chiefs 13
Head coach: Andy Reid (24th season, 233-135-1)
Key additions:
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (No. 38 free agent)
- WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (No. 60)
- S Justin Reid (No. 62)
- CB Trent McDuffie (No. 21 overall pick)
- DE George Karlaftis (No. 30 overall pick)
- WR Skyy Moore (No. 54 overall pick)
- S Brian Cook (No. 62 overall pick)
- LB Leo Chenal (No. 103 overall pick)
Key departures:
- WR Tyreek Hill (traded to Dolphins)
- S Tyrann Mathieu (signed with Saints)
- CB Charvarius Ward (signed with 49ers)
Week 4: Tennessee Titans (1 p.m., FOX)
2021 record: 12-5
Last meeting: 2021 Week 8 - Titans 34, Colts 31 (OT)
Head coach: Mike Vrabel (5th season, 41-24)
Key additions:
- WR Robert Woods (acquired in trade with Rams)
- WR Treylon Burks (No. 18 overall pick)
- CB Roger McCreary (No. 35 overall pick)
- OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (No. 69 overall pick)
- QB Malik Willis (No. 86 overall pick)
Key departures:
- WR A.J. Brown (traded to Eagles)
- WR Julio Jones (unsigned free agent)
- OG Rodger Saffold (signed with Bills)
Week 5 (TNF): @ Denver Broncos (8:15 p.m., Prime Video)
2021 record: 7-10
Last meeting: 2019 Week 8 - Colts 15, Broncos 13
Head coach: Nathanial Hackett (1st season)
Key additions:
- QB Russell Wilson (acquired in trade with Seahawks)
- DE Randy Gregory (No. 16 free agent)
- DT D.J. Jones (No. 30)
- OLB Nick Bonitto (No. 64 overall pick)
- TE Greg Dulcich (No. 80 overall pick)
Key departures:
- QB Drew Lock (traded to Seahawks)
- QB Teddy Bridgewater (signed with Dolphins)
- TE Noah Fant (traded to Seahawks)
- DT Shelby Harris (traded to Seahawks)
- CB Bryce Callahan (signed with Chargers)
Week 6: Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS)
Week 7: @ Titans (1 p.m., CBS)
Week 8: Commanders (4:25 p.m., FOX)
2021 record: 7-10
Last meeting: 2018 Week 2 - Colts 21, Washington 9
Head coach: Ron Rivera (12th season, 90-82-1)
Key additions:
- QB Carson Wentz (acquired in trade with Colts)
- WR Jahan Dotson (No. 16 overall pick)
- DT Phidarian Mathis (No. 47 overall pick)
- RB Brian Robinson (No. 98 overall pick)
Key departures:
- OG Brandon Scherff (signed with Jaguars)
Week 9: @ Patriots (1 p.m., CBS)
2021 record: 10-7
Last meeting: 2021 Week 15 - Colts 27, Patriots 17
Head coach: Bill Belichick (28th season, 290-143)
Key additions:
- WR Devante Parker (acquired in trade with Dolphins)
- OG Cole Strange (No. 29 overall pick)
- WR Tyquan Thornton (No. 50 overall pick)
- CB Marcus Jones (No. 85 overall pick)
Key departures:
- CB J.C. Jackson (signed with Chargers)
- LB Dont'a Hightower (unsigned)
- OG Shaq Mason (traded to Buccaneers)
Week 10: @ Raiders (4:05 p.m., CBS)
2021 record: 10-7
Last meeting: 2021 Week 17 - Raiders 23, Colts 20
Head coach: Josh McDaniels (1st season)
Key additions:
- DE Chandler Jones (No. 5 free agent)
- DT Bilal Nichols (No. 51)
- CB Rock Ya-Sin (acquired in trade with Colts)
- OG Dylan Parham (No. 90 overall pick)
Key departures:
- DE Yannick Ngakoue (traded to Colts)
- QB Marcus Mariota (signed with Falcons)
- CB Casey Hayward (signed with Falcons)
- CB Brandon Facyson (signed with Colts)
Week 11: Eagles (1 p.m., CBS)
2021 record: 9-8
Last meeting: 2018 Week 3 - Eagles 20, Colts 16
Head coach: Nick Sirianni (2nd season, 9-8)
Key additions:
- WR A.J. Brown (acquired in trade with Titans)
- DE Haason Reddick (No. 23 free agent)
- LB Kyzir White (No. 72)
- WR Zach Pascal (signed as free agent)
- DT Jordan Davis (No. 13 overall pick)
- OL Cam Jurgens (No. 51 overall pick)
- LB Nakobe Dean (No. 83 overall pick)
Key departures:
- OG Brandon Brooks (retired)
- S Rodney McLeod (signed with Colts)
Week 12 (MNF): Steelers (8:15 p.m., ESPN)
2021 record: 9-7-1
Last meeting: 2020 Week 16 - Steelers 28, Colts 24
Head coach: Mike Tomlin (16th season, 154-85-2)
Key additions:
- OG James Daniels (No. 22 free agent)
- LB Myles Jack (No. 84)
- QB Mitch Trubisky (signed as free agent)
- LB Myles Jack (signed as free agent)
- WR Miles Boykin (claimed off waivers from Ravens)
- QB Kenny Pickett (No. 20 overall pick)
- WR George Pickens (No. 52 overall pick)
- DT DeMarvin Leal (No. 84 overall pick)
Key departures:
- QB Ben Roethlisberger (retired)
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (signed with Chiefs)
- CB Joe Haden (unsigned)
Week 13 (SNF): @ Cowboys (8:20 p.m., NBC)
2021 record: 12-5
Last meeting: 2018 Week 15 - Colts 23, Cowboys 0
Head coach: Mike McCarthy (16th season, 143-92-2)
*Key additions: *
- OL Tyler Smith (No. 24 overall pick)
- DE Sam Williams (No. 56 overall pick)
- WR Jalen Tolbert (No. 88 overall pick)
Key departures:
- WR Amari Cooper (traded to Browns)
- OT La'el Collins (signed with Bengals)
- DE Randy Gregory (signed with Broncos)
- OG Connor Williams (signed with Dolphins)
Week 14: Bye
- For the second consecutive season, the Colts will have the latest bye week possible on the NFL schedule.
Week 15: @ Vikings (date/time TBD)
2021 record: 8-9
Last meeting: 2020 Week 2 - Colts 28, Vikings 11
Head coach: Kevin O'Connell (1st season)
Key additions:
- DE Za'Darius Smith (No. 20 free agent)
- OG Chris Reed (signed as free agent)
- S Lewis Cine (No. 32 overall pick)
- CB Andrew Booth Jr. (No. 42 overall pick)
- OG Ed Ingram (No. 59 overall pick)
- LB Brian Asamoah (No. 66 overall pick)
Key departures:
- LB Anthony Barr (unsigned)
- S Xavier Woods (signed with Panthers)
Week 16 (MNF): Chargers (8:15 p.m. ESPN)
2021 record: 9-8
Last meeting: 2019 Week 1 - Chargers 30, Colts 24 (OT)
Head coach: Brandon Staley (2nd season, 9-8)
Key additions:
- DE Khalil Mack (acquired in trade with Bears)
- CB J.C. Jackson (No. 2 free agent)
- CB Bryce Callahan (No. 54)
- DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (No. 75)
- OT Trevor Penning (No. 17 overall pick)
- S J.T. Woods (No. 79 overall pick)
Key departures:
- DE Uchenna Nwosu (signed with Seahawks)
- LB Kyzir White (signed with Eagles)
Week 17: @ Giants (1 p.m., CBS)
2021 record: 4-13
Last meeting: 2018 Week 16 - Colts 28, Giants 27
Head coach: Brian Daboll (1st season)
Key additions:
- QB Tyrod Taylor (signed as free agent)
- OG Mark Glowinski (signed as free agent)
- DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (No. 5 overall pick)
- OT Evan Neal (No. 7 overall pick)
- WR Wan'Dale Robinson (No. 43 overall pick)
- OL Joshua Ezeudu (No. 67 overall pick)
- CB Cordale Flott (No. 84 overall pick)
Key departures:
- TE Evan Engram (signed with Jaguars)
- DE Lorenzo Carter (signed with Falcons)
- CB James Bradberry (unsigned)
Week 18: Texans (date/time TBD)
