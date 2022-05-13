Colts 2022 Regular Season Schedule: Breaking Down Opponents' Additions, Losses, Draft Picks

Note: Key additions/departures are ranked by NFL.com's Top 101 free agents, and also include former Colts players and quarterbacks. Draft picks included were selected on Day 1 or Day 2 of the the 2022 NFL Draft.

Week 1: @ Texans (1 p.m., CBS)

2021 record: 4-13

Last meeting: 2021 Week 13 - Colts 31, Texans 0

Head coach: Lovie Smith (12th season, 89-87)

Key additions:

  • DE Jerry Hughes (No. 32 free agent on NFL.com rankings)
  • RB Marlon Mack (signed as free agent)
  • CB Derek Stingley (No. 3 overall pick)
  • OG Kenyon Green (No. 15 overall pick)
  • DB Jalen Pitre (No. 37 overall pick)
  • WR John Metchie III (No. 44 overall pick)
  • LB Christian Harris (No. 75 overall pick)

Key departures:

  • QB Deshaun Watson (traded to Browns)
  • QB Tyrod Taylor (signed with Giants)
  • S Justin Reid (signed with Chiefs)
  • DB Lonnie Johnson (traded to Chiefs)

Week 2: @ Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS)

2021 record: 3-14

Last meeting: 2021 Week 18 - Jaguars 26, Colts 11

Head coach: Doug Pederson (6th season, 42-37-1)

Key additions:

  • OG Brandon Scherff (No. 10 on NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents)
  • WR Christian Kirk (No. 41)
  • CB Darious Williams (No. 42)
  • TE Evan Engram (No. 46)
  • DT Foley Fatukasi (No. 61)
  • DE Arden Key (No. 73)
  • LB Foye Oluokun (No. 82)
  • DE Travon Walker (No. 1 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft)
  • LB Devin Lloyd (No. 27 overall pick)
  • OG Luke Fortner (No. 65 overall pick)
  • LB Chad Muma (No. 70 overall pick)

Key departures:

  • WR D.J. Chark (Signed with Lions)
  • LB Myles Jack (Signed with Steelers)
  • OG Andrew Norwell (Signed with Commanders)

Week 3: Kansas City Chiefs (1 p.m., CBS)

2021 record: 12-5

Last meeting: 2019 Week 5 - Colts 19, Chiefs 13

Head coach: Andy Reid (24th season, 233-135-1)

Key additions:

  • WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (No. 38 free agent)
  • WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (No. 60)
  • S Justin Reid (No. 62)
  • CB Trent McDuffie (No. 21 overall pick)
  • DE George Karlaftis (No. 30 overall pick)
  • WR Skyy Moore (No. 54 overall pick)
  • S Brian Cook (No. 62 overall pick)
  • LB Leo Chenal (No. 103 overall pick)

Key departures:

  • WR Tyreek Hill (traded to Dolphins)
  • S Tyrann Mathieu (signed with Saints)
  • CB Charvarius Ward (signed with 49ers)

Week 4: Tennessee Titans (1 p.m., FOX)

2021 record: 12-5

Last meeting: 2021 Week 8 - Titans 34, Colts 31 (OT)

Head coach: Mike Vrabel (5th season, 41-24)

Key additions:

  • WR Robert Woods (acquired in trade with Rams)
  • WR Treylon Burks (No. 18 overall pick)
  • CB Roger McCreary (No. 35 overall pick)
  • OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (No. 69 overall pick)
  • QB Malik Willis (No. 86 overall pick)

Key departures:

  • WR A.J. Brown (traded to Eagles)
  • WR Julio Jones (unsigned free agent)
  • OG Rodger Saffold (signed with Bills)

Week 5 (TNF): @ Denver Broncos (8:15 p.m., Prime Video)

2021 record: 7-10

Last meeting: 2019 Week 8 - Colts 15, Broncos 13

Head coach: Nathanial Hackett (1st season)

Key additions:

  • QB Russell Wilson (acquired in trade with Seahawks)
  • DE Randy Gregory (No. 16 free agent)
  • DT D.J. Jones (No. 30)
  • OLB Nick Bonitto (No. 64 overall pick)
  • TE Greg Dulcich (No. 80 overall pick)

Key departures:

  • QB Drew Lock (traded to Seahawks)
  • QB Teddy Bridgewater (signed with Dolphins)
  • TE Noah Fant (traded to Seahawks)
  • DT Shelby Harris (traded to Seahawks)
  • CB Bryce Callahan (signed with Chargers)

Week 6: Jaguars (1 p.m., CBS)

Week 7: @ Titans (1 p.m., CBS)

Week 8: Commanders (4:25 p.m., FOX)

2021 record: 7-10

Last meeting: 2018 Week 2 - Colts 21, Washington 9

Head coach: Ron Rivera (12th season, 90-82-1)

Key additions:

  • QB Carson Wentz (acquired in trade with Colts)
  • WR Jahan Dotson (No. 16 overall pick)
  • DT Phidarian Mathis (No. 47 overall pick)
  • RB Brian Robinson (No. 98 overall pick)

Key departures:

  • OG Brandon Scherff (signed with Jaguars)

Week 9: @ Patriots (1 p.m., CBS)

2021 record: 10-7

Last meeting: 2021 Week 15 - Colts 27, Patriots 17

Head coach: Bill Belichick (28th season, 290-143)

Key additions:

  • WR Devante Parker (acquired in trade with Dolphins)
  • OG Cole Strange (No. 29 overall pick)
  • WR Tyquan Thornton (No. 50 overall pick)
  • CB Marcus Jones (No. 85 overall pick)

Key departures:

  • CB J.C. Jackson (signed with Chargers)
  • LB Dont'a Hightower (unsigned)
  • OG Shaq Mason (traded to Buccaneers)

Week 10: @ Raiders (4:05 p.m., CBS)

2021 record: 10-7

Last meeting: 2021 Week 17 - Raiders 23, Colts 20

Head coach: Josh McDaniels (1st season)

Key additions:

  • DE Chandler Jones (No. 5 free agent)
  • DT Bilal Nichols (No. 51)
  • CB Rock Ya-Sin (acquired in trade with Colts)
  • OG Dylan Parham (No. 90 overall pick)

Key departures:

  • DE Yannick Ngakoue (traded to Colts)
  • QB Marcus Mariota (signed with Falcons)
  • CB Casey Hayward (signed with Falcons)
  • CB Brandon Facyson (signed with Colts)

Week 11: Eagles (1 p.m., CBS)

2021 record: 9-8

Last meeting: 2018 Week 3 - Eagles 20, Colts 16

Head coach: Nick Sirianni (2nd season, 9-8)

Key additions:

  • WR A.J. Brown (acquired in trade with Titans)
  • DE Haason Reddick (No. 23 free agent)
  • LB Kyzir White (No. 72)
  • WR Zach Pascal (signed as free agent)
  • DT Jordan Davis (No. 13 overall pick)
  • OL Cam Jurgens (No. 51 overall pick)
  • LB Nakobe Dean (No. 83 overall pick)

Key departures:

  • OG Brandon Brooks (retired)
  • S Rodney McLeod (signed with Colts)

Week 12 (MNF): Steelers (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

2021 record: 9-7-1

Last meeting: 2020 Week 16 - Steelers 28, Colts 24

Head coach: Mike Tomlin (16th season, 154-85-2)

Key additions:

  • OG James Daniels (No. 22 free agent)
  • LB Myles Jack (No. 84)
  • QB Mitch Trubisky (signed as free agent)
  • LB Myles Jack (signed as free agent)
  • WR Miles Boykin (claimed off waivers from Ravens)
  • QB Kenny Pickett (No. 20 overall pick)
  • WR George Pickens (No. 52 overall pick)
  • DT DeMarvin Leal (No. 84 overall pick)

Key departures:

  • QB Ben Roethlisberger (retired)
  • WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (signed with Chiefs)
  • CB Joe Haden (unsigned)

Week 13 (SNF): @ Cowboys (8:20 p.m., NBC)

2021 record: 12-5

Last meeting: 2018 Week 15 - Colts 23, Cowboys 0

Head coach: Mike McCarthy (16th season, 143-92-2)

*Key additions: *

  • OL Tyler Smith (No. 24 overall pick)
  • DE Sam Williams (No. 56 overall pick)
  • WR Jalen Tolbert (No. 88 overall pick)

Key departures:

  • WR Amari Cooper (traded to Browns)
  • OT La'el Collins (signed with Bengals)
  • DE Randy Gregory (signed with Broncos)
  • OG Connor Williams (signed with Dolphins)

Week 14: Bye

  • For the second consecutive season, the Colts will have the latest bye week possible on the NFL schedule.

Week 15: @ Vikings (date/time TBD)

2021 record: 8-9

Last meeting: 2020 Week 2 - Colts 28, Vikings 11

Head coach: Kevin O'Connell (1st season)

Key additions:

  • DE Za'Darius Smith (No. 20 free agent)
  • OG Chris Reed (signed as free agent)
  • S Lewis Cine (No. 32 overall pick)
  • CB Andrew Booth Jr. (No. 42 overall pick)
  • OG Ed Ingram (No. 59 overall pick)
  • LB Brian Asamoah (No. 66 overall pick)

Key departures:

  • LB Anthony Barr (unsigned)
  • S Xavier Woods (signed with Panthers)

Week 16 (MNF): Chargers (8:15 p.m. ESPN)

2021 record: 9-8

Last meeting: 2019 Week 1 - Chargers 30, Colts 24 (OT)

Head coach: Brandon Staley (2nd season, 9-8)

Key additions:

  • DE Khalil Mack (acquired in trade with Bears)
  • CB J.C. Jackson (No. 2 free agent)
  • CB Bryce Callahan (No. 54)
  • DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (No. 75)
  • OT Trevor Penning (No. 17 overall pick)
  • S J.T. Woods (No. 79 overall pick)

Key departures:

  • DE Uchenna Nwosu (signed with Seahawks)
  • LB Kyzir White (signed with Eagles)

Week 17: @ Giants (1 p.m., CBS)

2021 record: 4-13

Last meeting: 2018 Week 16 - Colts 28, Giants 27

Head coach: Brian Daboll (1st season)

Key additions:

  • QB Tyrod Taylor (signed as free agent)
  • OG Mark Glowinski (signed as free agent)
  • DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (No. 5 overall pick)
  • OT Evan Neal (No. 7 overall pick)
  • WR Wan'Dale Robinson (No. 43 overall pick)
  • OL Joshua Ezeudu (No. 67 overall pick)
  • CB Cordale Flott (No. 84 overall pick)

Key departures:

  • TE Evan Engram (signed with Jaguars)
  • DE Lorenzo Carter (signed with Falcons)
  • CB James Bradberry (unsigned)

Week 18: Texans (date/time TBD)

