2020 Colts Preview: Colts/Bears, Week 4

INDIANAPOLIS — Can the Indianapolis Colts make it three in a row?

After a second straight dominating performance to earn win No. 2 on the year last Sunday against the New York Jets, the Indianapolis Colts (2-1) next hit Interstate 65 North to take on the undefeated Chicago Bears (3-0) this Sunday at Soldier Field.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

The Colts set the tone early and often in last Sunday's 36-7 home victory over the New York Jets (0-3), as cornerback Xavier Rhodes picked off quarterback Sam Darnold's second pass attempt of the day and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown, the first of two pick-sixes by the Indy defense; cornerback T.J. Carrie would also have one late in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. Rhodes would add another interception in the end zone in the second quarter, and on Wednesday was named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week. Philip Rivers had an efficient day moving the ball for the Colts' offense, meanwhile, completing 17-of-21 pass attempts for 217 yards and a touchdown for a quarterback rating of 125.6.

The Bears, meanwhile, were able to earn their third straight win to open the season last Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons — but it sure wasn't easy. Chicago trailed Atlanta by 16 points, 26-10, at the 9:58 mark of the third quarter, which was when Bears head coach Matt Nagy elected to make a sudden change at quarterback, benching starter Mitchell Trubisky in favor of veteran Nick Foles. Foles responded by completing 16-of-29 passes for 188 yards with three touchdowns to one interception the rest of the way, and the inspired Bears would erase a 16-point deficit in the final 6 1/2 minutes of the game to escape with a 30-26 win.