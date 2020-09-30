Trey Burton, Sheldon Day Officially Returning To Practice For Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Some reinforcements could be headed the Indianapolis Colts' way soon.

Tight end Trey Burton and defensive tackle Sheldon Day, both of whom were placed on injured reserve at the beginning of the season, are being brought back to practice today, head coach Frank Reich told reporters.

The team now has a 21-day window for both players to decide whether to return them to the active roster or revert them to IR for the rest of the season.

By returning both Burton and Day to practice this week, the Colts are able to take advantage of some relaxed roster rules in place exclusively for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help teams adapt to the potential roster issues that could pop up with the virus, the NFL and the NFLPA agreed to a few adjustments to various roster rules just for this season, most notably an expansion of practice squads from 10 players to 16 players and significant changes to the return-from-IR stipulations.