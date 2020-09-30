Colts Chatter: Daurice Fountain On Opportunity At Wide Receiver; Jonathan Taylor Learning To Make The Right Reads

» Taylor knows his work at improving his pre-snap reads will eventually lead to him breaking out into one of those big runs he was so well-known for during his time at Wisconsin: Taylor had 19 running plays of 40 or more yards during his prolific college career at Wisconsin, where he left after just three years as the NCAA's sixth-leading rusher of all-time.

But Taylor is yet to break out one of those big runs in his first three games in the NFL, the last two of which he's been the Colts' starting running back. His best runs so far have been 16, 13, 12 and 10 yards, respectively.

Taylor certainly isn't pressing to break a big one, but he knows that the more live reps he gets, and the more work he can get with his pre-snap reads, the better chance he'll have to get out into open space.

"We talk about that in our running back room; we talk about how a lot of the things are pre-snap reads," Taylor said. "You see you have a 9-technique pre-snap read you're like, 'I might not get outside.' That's what you're generally thinking. Just quick, key tips that can help you. Now of course, you may get outside. You never know but just some things to help you play a little bit faster. Then the rest – once the ball snaps, you have to trust your instincts, you have to trust your training but it's really those pre-snap keys that help you with your decision making, but you still have to react to what you see.

"You definitely do want to get into the open field and let your legs go, but I think we did a great job – not we did, the guys in the running back group – when I got here they were explaining like, 'Hey, this is a new level of football now. So you're going to have your opportunity,'" Taylor continued. "when you see it, you have to hit it otherwise that's your opportunity right there. You know it's that much tougher to get out in the open field and when you get out into the open field, you have to make it count. It's definitely an adjustment but you have to understand, it's big-boy football now. Four yards or better is acceptable, but you definitely want to get out into that open field and kind of show your talents."

» A nifty little move on 4th and Goal from the 1 helped Taylor get into the end zone for his second-career touchdown vs. the Jets: With 5:24 to go in the third quarter of last Sunday's game against the Jets, and the Colts already up by 10, 17-7, head coach Frank Reich elected to keep the offense on the field on 4th and Goal with just one yard, and the New York defense, separating Indy from the end zone.

Score a touchdown here, and the game is pretty much out of reach. But if you get stuffed, and the Jets then use the momentum to score a touchdown of their own, it's anybody's ballgame.

The Colts brought out a two-wide receiver, two-tight end look, stacking the line on the right side, and quarterback Philip Rivers taking the snap under center. He handed it off to Taylor, who almost immediately saw safety Bradley McDougald quickly approaching downhill into the hole between right tackle Braden Smith and tight end Mo Alie-Cox.

Instead of trying to run through the safety, however, Taylor made a quick juke move to his right before plowing into Smith to his left to propel him into the end zone to score his second-career touchdown.