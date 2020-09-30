Xavier Rhodes Named AFC Defensive Player Of The Week

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have the NFL's best defense through the first three weeks of the 2020 season, and now it's starting to get a little recognition.

The league announced today that veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes has been named the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week for his standout performance in last Sunday's 36-7 Week 3 victory over the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium.

It's the first Player of the Week award for the Colts this season, and the second time in Rhodes' career he's been named the Defensive Player of the Week; he was the NFC's Defensive Player of the Week back in Week 11 of the 2016 season when he was with the Minnesota Vikings.

Rhodes had a stellar all-around performance last Sunday against the Jets. He picked off quarterback Sam Darnold's second pass attempt of the day and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown, and later added his second interception of the day with 5:29 left in the second quarter, picking off Darnold in the end zone as he tried to connect with wide receiver Lawrence Cager.