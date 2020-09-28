Philip Rivers On Reaching Major Milestones: 'It Certainly Is Special'

INDIANAPOLIS — As most players get into the twilight of their career and start knocking on the door of some pretty significant milestones, they'll usually say they prefer waiting until after their playing days are over before they can really appreciate what they've accomplished.

But even Philip Rivers couldn't ignore the historical significance heading into Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Rivers, who played the first 16 seasons of his illustrious career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, entered the game on the precipice of three major individual milestones: he needed one passing touchdown and 152 passing yards to become the sixth player in NFL history to reach 400 passing touchdowns and 60,000 passing yards, respectively, and he needed to complete five passes to move past Dan Marino into fifth place all-time in passing completions.

Rivers just decided to knock all three out in the second quarter.

His 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mo Alie-Cox earned him his 400th career passing touchdown; his 45-yard connection with Alie-Cox later in the quarter moved him into fifth place in NFL history in passing completions; and his 11-yard completion over the middle to running back Nyheim Hines with 19 seconds to go until halftime moved him past the 60,000 passing yards plateau.

Rivers joined the likes of Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Marino as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to reach 400 passing touchdowns and 60,000 passing yards. Not bad company.

Oh, and if that wasn't enough, by virtue of the Colts' 36-7 victory over the Jets, Rivers on Sunday passed Fran Tarkenton (124) for the eighth-most wins as a starting quarterback in NFL history, and he also passed Terrell Suggs (226) for the 11th-most games started in NFL history.