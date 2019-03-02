2018 Colts Review: Special Teams

Rigoberto Sanchez

Sanchez finished among the top 10 punters in the league in yards per return allowed (first), net punt average (third), percentage of punts returned (fifth, 36.8 percent), punt average (eighth) and hang-time (tied-10th, 4.38 avg). He is also among the top kickoff specialists in the NFL, finishing tied for third in kickoff hangtime (4.10 avg), fourth in yards per return allowed (20.6) and fifth in touchbacks.

"It's very satisfying," Sanchez told Colts.com about the type of season he was able to put together. "But I think it starts with obviously Bubba (Ventrone) (and) the expectations him and coach Frank Ross (have). The group of guys, the gunners that are doing their job — Chris (Milton) is a beast, man — everybody in the interior protecting and everything, understanding the coverages and how important it is not just for ourselves, but the whole team. It's awesome to work with all these guys around me."