2018 Colts Review: Safeties

Clayton Geathers

"I thought our team showed great courage down the stretch. I think individual players – T.Y. Hilton, Jabaal Sheard who has been banged up. I think when you watch the tape you can see it. Clayton Geathers – I got emotional with Clayton after the game because I love him. I mean I do. I love everything Clayton Geathers stands for," Ballard said. "I watched a guy every week fight his tail off to get ready to play. When we got to that last game and Kansas City was just better. They just were better. We had guys that had been hanging on and not being able to get full weeks of practice in and I think it just finally caught up to us at the end of the day."