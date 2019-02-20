2018 Colts Review: Pro Football Focus Evaluations

AWARDS SEASON

Nelson was named Second-Team All-Pro by PFF:

The rookie mauler has received a cavalcade of recognition and postseason awards, this one being of pretty high praise. Nelson finished the season graded as the No. 1 rookie offensive lineman (74.3), and was the third-ranked guard (and top-ranked left guard) (76.7) in all of the league when considering both the regular and postseason. If you're a GM and take an interior offensive lineman in the top 10 of the draft, this is the kind of return you're praying for.

Luck was named PFF's Comeback Player of the Year:

"There once was legitimate concern about whether Andrew Luck would ever play football again. There were even more questions about whether he would ever return to the elite level of play that he showcased just two years ago when he recorded an overall grade of 90.4 in 2016…"

"He finished the season ranked third among all quarterbacks in PFF grade at 91.1 behind only Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees. If it weren't for the brilliance of those two, his name would be soundly in the MVP conversation. After that 1-5 start, the Colts only lost one more game the rest of the season, and it was due largely to Luck showing that the shoulder issues that plagued him for over a year were in the rear-view mirror and he was still in the elite tier of quarterbacks." - PFF

Leonard, Nelson and tackle Braden Smith were named to PFF's All-Rookie Team:

"Leonard may have impressive tackle totals but he was also equally impressive when blitzing the passer, dropping in coverage as well as stopping ball carriers. As stated above, no matter which way you see the race between LVE and Leonard, the fact remains that they both have secured their place to stand at the top of the rookie class and even to be named among the best at their position across the league." - PFF

"One of the more impressive turnarounds in recent memory, the Colts offensive line went from complete liability to more than an adequate unit as Nelson and his counterpart on the All-Rookie team are largely to thank. Nelson was a stud in pass protection, leading the team in pass-blocking grade while allowing just 23 pressures on a whopping 730 pass-blocking snaps." - PFF