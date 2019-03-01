2018 Colts Review: Offensive Linemen

Others

Joe Haeg

Starting at right tackle at the time, Haeg landed on Injured Reserve following an ankle injury in Week 3. He would miss the next nine weeks before being activated from IR and returning to the lineup while helping the Colts make their late-season push for the playoffs. He saw 365 snaps on the season and started 6-of-8 games. When not starting, Haeg came in as an extra blocker in heavy packages (big tight end).

Evan Boehm

The Colts signed Boehm off of the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad in Week 6, and it didn't take long until they needed him in a big way. When Kelly went down with his injuries, Boehm came in to be the team's center, taking over Kelly's responsibilities in making line calls as well. In all, Boehm played 357 snaps and started 4-of-11 games. PFF graded him as the No. 13 center in the league among those that played at least 20 percent of snaps.

Le'Raven Clark

Clark saw a good bit of action early in the year when he started the first four games at left tackle before Castonzo returned. Afterward, he also saw snaps in heavy formations as an extra blocker, playing 364 snaps in all and starting 4-of-11 games.

Josh Andrews

Andrews saw some action late in the season as a fill-in when Boehm briefly went down in Week 13 and Glowinski missed some time in Week 14. Andrews played 36 snaps for the Colts in 2018, being active in three games.

Matt Slauson and J'Marcus Webb

The Colts lost a couple of veteran starters to IR early in the season. Slauson began the season as the team's right guard, starting the first five games before suffering two fractured vertebrae in his back against the Patriots in Week 5. After that, Slauson basically became "Coach Slauson," mentoring the many young players along the Colts' line. He played 376 snaps in 2018.