2018 Colts Review: Milestones Achieved

INDIANAPOLIS — Our comprehensive look back on the 2018 Indianapolis Colts season continues today with a deep dive into the team's milestones throughout the year, which was full of achievements reached along the way to its improbable playoff run.

What a season it was for the 2018 Indianapolis Colts. It was a season of great change and overcoming challenges (starting 1-5) to reach goals (finish 10-6 and make the playoffs), both as individuals and as a team.