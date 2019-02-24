2018 Colts Review: Cornerbacks

Others

Nate Hairston

Hairston started seven of the first eight games of the season before taking on primarily a special teams role in the second half of the season. He finished the season with 30 tackles and a pass breakup.

Chris Milton

Milton is an outstanding gunner on special teams for the Colts, seeing the field on defense very sparingly. As a corner, he played 56 snaps and made two tackles.

Jalen Collins and D.J. Killings

The Colts signed Collins to the practice squad in Week 11. The former Atlanta Falcons second-round pick has loads of potential and started eight games for the Falcons in his first two seasons, including the 2016-17 Super Bowl. The Colts signed Killings to the practice squad in Week 7, and he was briefly elevated to the active roster in Week 11 before being placed on Injured Reserve in Week 12.