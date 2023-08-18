Roster Moves

Colts sign WR D.J. Montgomery

The Colts made the roster move Friday. 

Aug 18, 2023
Colts Communications
Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent wide receiver D.J. Montgomery.

Montgomery, 6-1, 201 pounds, most recently spent time with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL. He spent time on the Houston Texans' practice squad last season after spending time with the Colts during 2022 training camp. Montgomery spent time on the New York Jets' active roster and practice squad in 2021. He played in three games and caught three passes for 36 yards (12.0 avg.). In 2020, Montgomery spent time on the Jets' practice squad. As a rookie in 2019, he spent the entire season on the Cleveland Browns' Injured Reserve list. Montgomery was originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent on May 3, 2019.

Advertising