With Reggie Wayne In The Building Sunday, T.Y. Hilton, Donte Moncrief Shine

INDIANAPOLIS – One of their idols was in the building and they didn't want to let him down.

That was the mindset for T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief when a familiar face appeared in the bowels of Lucas Oil Stadium prior to Sunday's kickoff.

Reggie Wayne was in town. Time to shine.

"Once I saw him, I just had to put on a show for him," Hilton said after his 95-yard, two-touchdown night.

"He's here in the building and I had to put on a show for him."

Hilton's most productive, all-around, performance of 2015, came with Wayne in Indianapolis for a charity event he will attend on Monday.

While Hilton was finding the end zone, Donte Moncrief was pacing the Colts balanced pass catching group.

Moncrief's eight-catch, 114-yard day marked his fourth career 100-yard outing.

The timeliness of Moncrief's catches was key in Sunday's victory.

All eight of his grabs went for first downs and every one of them occurred on Colts scoring drives.

Just like Hilton, Moncrief didn't want to disappoint with No. 87 watching.

"(Wayne) just told me to, 'Ball,'" Moncrief said.