With Reggie Wayne In The Building Sunday, T.Y. Hilton, Donte Moncrief Shine

INDIANAPOLIS – One of their idols was in the building and they didn't want to let him down.
That was the mindset for T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief when a familiar face appeared in the bowels of Lucas Oil Stadium prior to Sunday's kickoff.
Reggie Wayne was in town. Time to shine.
"Once I saw him, I just had to put on a show for him," Hilton said after his 95-yard, two-touchdown night.
"He's here in the building and I had to put on a show for him."
Hilton's most productive, all-around, performance of 2015, came with Wayne in Indianapolis for a charity event he will attend on Monday.
While Hilton was finding the end zone, Donte Moncrief was pacing the Colts balanced pass catching group.
Moncrief's eight-catch, 114-yard day marked his fourth career 100-yard outing.
The timeliness of Moncrief's catches was key in Sunday's victory.
All eight of his grabs went for first downs and every one of them occurred on Colts scoring drives.
Just like Hilton, Moncrief didn't want to disappoint with No. 87 watching.
"(Wayne) just told me to, 'Ball,'" Moncrief said.
"He just wanted to see me do something. It's been a while since he watched me play so I just had to give him something to see."
The young receiving duo was outstanding, particularly after the catch on Sunday.
With the Colts running game bogged down to just one-yard per carry against the Buccaneers, the play of Hilton and Moncrief was certainly needed.
For the Colts, the torch carrying at the wide receiver position has been pretty seamless in the past decade and a half.
From Marvin Harrison, to Reggie Wayne.
From Wayne to Hilton.
And now the current duo of Hilton and Moncrief.
The Colts offense continues to thrive behind some of the game's most dynamic wide receivers
"I give a lot of credit to our older guys for being really unselfish, whether it's the guys that were here in the past or Andre (Johnson) or T.Y," Matt Hasselbeck said after Sunday's 25-12 victory.
"T.Y. and Donte are really, really close. It's not always normal when you have older guys and someone's maybe stealing their catches a little bit. I think that's just the unselfish attitude that we have. It's really helpful, it's healthy and it's helping him improve. They talk and share things. It's been great. It's been great for the quarterbacks."