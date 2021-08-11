Sweepstakes Gives Colts Fans Chance To Win Four 2021 Season Tickets

The Indianapolis Colts this week launched the 2021 Season Ticket Sweepstakes, presented by Lucas Oil, whereby Colts fans may enter to win four 2021 season tickets just by watching the broadcasts of the team's three preseason games.
To enter, fans should:
Tune in to one of the three Colts preseason broadcasts on Fox 59 to receive a special keyword:
- Sunday, Aug. 15 vs. Carolina (1 p.m.)
- Saturday, Aug. 21 at Minnesota (8 p.m.)
- Friday, Aug. 27 at Detroit (7 p.m.)
Text the special keyword from their mobile phone to "759759." They then will receive a link to complete the sweepstakes registration.
OR
Mail a postcard including full name, mailing address, phone number and email address to:
Season Tickets Sweepstakes
7001 W. 56th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Fans may enter the sweepstakes beginning Sunday, Aug. 15 through Friday, Aug. 27 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The winner will be notified in early September.
For more information or to read sweepstakes rules, visit Colts.com/seasonsweeps.