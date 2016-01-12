Will the Colts Play in Los Angeles in 2016?

If the Raiders move to LA, the Colts will play there for the first time in more than two decades.

Jan 12, 2016 at 08:22 AM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/steve.jpg
Steve Andress

Colts Media Reporter

The above video of Jim Irsay discussing Los Angeles was from December 2nd

HOUSTON --- Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay is in Texas right now with owners of all 32 NFL franchises, discussing the possibility of two franchises moving to Los Angeles. Three teams have applied for relocation: the San Diego Chargers, St. Louis Rams, and Oakland Raiders.


The Raiders are a road opponent for the Colts in 2016, which would mean the Colts would play in Los Angeles for the first time since 1991, if NFL owners approve a Raiders move to the nation's second largest market.


In order for a franchise to relocate, it requires votes from 24 owners to approve, or a three-fourths majority.


NFL Media Reporter Judy Battista reports during a meeting that began at 9 a.m. CT, the NFL's six owner committee on Los Angeles recommended the Carson project, which would move the Raiders and Chargers. The Carson project presentation was made by Disney Chairman Robert Iger, who would lead the construction of a new stadium in Carson if owners approve the plan.


One other presentation was made for the Rams, with Rams owner Stan Kroenke's proposed Inglewood stadium.


The meeting is scheduled to run through Wednesday, but Battista reports there is some hope a vote could be taken by the end of the day Tuesday.

UPDATE

NFL Network is reporting owners have voted 30-2 for the Rams to move to Los Angeles and approved the Inglewood project. The Chargers have the option to join the Rams and a year to decide. If the Chargers decline, the Raiders then have the option to move to L.A., meaning the Raiders are most likely staying in Oakland for the 2016 season. That also means the Colts will play the Raiders there. Indianapolis will play in Los Angeles in 2017, when it is scheduled to have the Rams as a road opponent.

 

 


This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

By The Numbers: Jaguars 26, Colts 11 (2021 Week 18)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 18 game of the 2021 season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. 
news

Colts Mailbag: Most Likely AFC Playoffs Wild Card Round Opponent, 2022 NFL Draft, Rock Ya-Sin's Strong Season

Ahead of Sunday's win-and-in regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from who the Colts could play if they get in the playoffs to if using more tempo could help the offense. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 18 Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts released their Week 18 unofficial depth chart ahead of their regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Check it out below:
news

Jonathan Taylor Becomes Colts' Single-Season Rushing Yards King

A nine-yard run midway through the third quarter of Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders propelled Jonathan Taylor past Hall of Famer Edgerrin James into first place on the Indianapolis Colts' single-season rushing yards list.
news

By The Numbers: Raiders 23, Colts 20 (2021 Week 17)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 17 game of the 2021 season against the Las Vegas Raiders.  
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Raiders, Week 17

As the Colts host the Raiders during fantasy football championship weekend, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 17?
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC Playoff Scenarios & Potential Opponents, Parris Campbell's Return, Jonathan Taylor's MVP Odds

Ahead of Sunday's final 2021 regular season home game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from potential playoff scenarios to how Frank Reich could work Parris Campbell back into the offense if he's activated off injured reserve. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 17 Game vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Colts released their Week 17 unofficial depth chart ahead of their final regular season home game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders. Check it out below:
news

By The Numbers: Colts 22, Cardinals 16 (2021 Week 16)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 16 game of the 2021 season against the Arizona Cardinals.  
news

Colts' Defense Stifles Kyler Murray, Cardinals' Offense Despite Major Missing Pieces

The Indianapolis Colts learned throughout the day Saturday that All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard and starting strong safety Khari Willis would have to miss that night's major late-season road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals and their MVP-caliber quarterback, Kyler Murray. With several others stepping in to major roles, the Colts' defense held strong, limiting the Cardinals to just 16 points in a huge 22-16 Week 16 victory.
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Cardinals, Week 16

As the Colts head to Arizona to face the Cardinals on Saturday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 16?
news

Colts Mailbag: AFC South & Playoff Tiebreakers, Kyler Murray, Michael Badgley, Parris Campbell

Ahead of Saturday's Christmas night game against the Arizona Cardinals, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the team's odds of winning the AFC South to how the defense will look to contain Kyler Murray. 
2022 Season Tickets

2022 Season Tickets

Join us for every game next season at Lucas Oil Stadium and witness exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers and more!

Learn More Buy Now
Advertising