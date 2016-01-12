Will the Colts Play in Los Angeles in 2016?

The above video of Jim Irsay discussing Los Angeles was from December 2nd

HOUSTON --- Colts Owner and CEO Jim Irsay is in Texas right now with owners of all 32 NFL franchises, discussing the possibility of two franchises moving to Los Angeles. Three teams have applied for relocation: the San Diego Chargers, St. Louis Rams, and Oakland Raiders.





The Raiders are a road opponent for the Colts in 2016, which would mean the Colts would play in Los Angeles for the first time since 1991, if NFL owners approve a Raiders move to the nation's second largest market.





In order for a franchise to relocate, it requires votes from 24 owners to approve, or a three-fourths majority.





NFL Media Reporter Judy Battista reports during a meeting that began at 9 a.m. CT, the NFL's six owner committee on Los Angeles recommended the Carson project, which would move the Raiders and Chargers. The Carson project presentation was made by Disney Chairman Robert Iger, who would lead the construction of a new stadium in Carson if owners approve the plan.





One other presentation was made for the Rams, with Rams owner Stan Kroenke's proposed Inglewood stadium.





The meeting is scheduled to run through Wednesday, but Battista reports there is some hope a vote could be taken by the end of the day Tuesday.

UPDATE

NFL Network is reporting owners have voted 30-2 for the Rams to move to Los Angeles and approved the Inglewood project. The Chargers have the option to join the Rams and a year to decide. If the Chargers decline, the Raiders then have the option to move to L.A., meaning the Raiders are most likely staying in Oakland for the 2016 season. That also means the Colts will play the Raiders there. Indianapolis will play in Los Angeles in 2017, when it is scheduled to have the Rams as a road opponent.