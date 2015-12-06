Why Was It Hard to Hit Ben Roethlisberger in Loss to Steelers?

The Colts pass rush struggled to get to Big Ben. After the game, they explained why.

Dec 06, 2015 at 04:58 PM
/assets/images/imported/IND/photos/person-cards/article-headshots/steve.jpg
Steve Andress

Colts Media Reporter

PITTSBURGH--- It was already a hard place to win. The Colts have only won in the Steel City once since 1968 but struggling to generate a pass rush against a two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback makes it darn near impossible.

The good news is the 45-10 loss to the Steelers didn't cause the Colts to lose ground to the Texans in the AFC South race. Indianapolis is 6-6 with Houston, after the Texans lost to the Bills 30-21.

That didn't make the results any easier to swallow in the aftermath of the loss though for the Indianapolis front seven. The Colts defense didn't sack Ben Roethlisberger last season. The same thing happened on this night, with one fewer quarterback hit than the one Indianapolis managed on Ben Roethlisberger in 2014.

"You can just watch it on film. They eight-man max protect," said outside linebacker Jonathan Newsome, who forced a fumble on the opening kickoff, recovered by the Colts. "He's a good quarterback. So, they're going to leave everybody in. They're short on receivers."

Newsome said that led to the Steelers keeping extra eligible receivers in to block the Colts pass rush, which made it difficult to get to Big Ben.

"If we're trying to get there with a three-man rush, the rushers got to work," said Newsome. "It's going to be hard for everybody. Three guys to get there against eight guys."

Trent Cole came the closest. His sack of Roethlisberger was negated by a defensive holding penalty.

"Just with the max protection and stuff," said Cole about why it was hard to generate a pass rush against Pittsburgh. "You gotta win your box. You know what I'm saying? You gotta beat the man across from you, and today they got the upper hand."

The defensive line agreed.

"They just did a really good job of just passing off our stuff," said defensive tackle Billy Winn. In other words, if a Colts pass rusher shed one blocker, another was right there to keep blocking him. "Just picking up what we were bringing."

It didn't help that Indianapolis ran into the hottest offense in the NFL. In 81 years, it was the first time the Steelers had scored 30 points in four consecutive games.

"They just did well up front," said nose tackle David Parry. "They had a good scheme, and they blocked it well. We just struggled overall."

Parry said Head Coach Chuck Pagano told the players after the game to flush the loss after Sunday night and get ready for the first back-to-back road game of the season at Jacksonville.

Rough night, but with four games to go, the AFC South title and home playoff game that comes with it are still controlled by the Indianapolis Colts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bucs,  Week 12

As the Colts welcome Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 12?
news

Colts Mailbag: Jonathan Taylor For MVP, Defending Tom Brady, Matchups vs. Buccaneers

Ahead of welcoming the defending Super Bowl champions to Lucas Oil Stadium, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from Jonathan Taylor's MVP case to how Matt Eberflus' defense can slow down Tom Brady. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 12 Game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Colts released their Week 12 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check it out below:
news

1956 Throwback Game: Celebrate Colts Football Over The Decades at Lucas Oil Stadium This Sunday!

The Indianapolis Colts will celebrate several generations of Colts football at the team's 1956 "Throwback Game" this coming Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

Colts, Caesars Sportsbook Offer $500 Toward 2022 Season Tickets

Indianapolis Colts fans who open and wager with a new Caesars Sportsbook account before Dec. 26 are eligible to receive a $500 credit toward purchasing or renewing 2022 Colts season tickets
news

Colts' Defense Turns In 'Tremendous Performance' Against Bills, MVP Candidate Josh Allen

The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday's road matchup against the Buffalo Bills well aware of quarterback Josh Allen's elite abilities. By executing a solid plan up front and in the secondary, however, the Colts were able to throw Allen off his game and earn a huge victory.
news

By The Numbers: Colts 41, Bills 15 (2021 Week 11)

Check out a list of stats and notes from the Indianapolis Colts' Week 11 game of the 2021 season against the Buffalo Bills
news

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Bills, Week 11

As the Colts head to Buffalo for a matchup with the Bills, which players could help your fantasy team in Week 11?
news

Colts Mailbag: Most Impressive Players, Kwity Paye, Rock Ya-Sin And Keys For Bills Game

Ahead of a massive matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Colts fans had questions about a number of topics ranging from the defense to how to win on Sunday in Western New York. 
news

Colts, NFL To Offer 2021 Limited-Edition Digital Collectible Ticket NFTs

The limited-edition commemorative NFTs produced in collaboration with Ticketmaster will provide fans with a keepsake in the growing space of digital collectible NFTs.
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 11 Game vs. Buffalo Bills

The Colts released their Week 11 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Check it out below:
news

How To Watch 'Hard Knocks In Season': HBO, HBO Max Streaming Info, Premiere Time And Date

Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts will debut Wednesday, November 17th at 10 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max. 
2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Be the first to join us for the 2022 season at Lucas Oil Stadium! The Colts 2022 schedule will feature eight regular season home games and two preseason games, including exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as AFC South opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

LEARN MORE BUY NOW
Advertising