Which Historic Colts' Games Will Be Available On YouTube Starting In August?

INDIANAPOLIS – Colts' fans better be ready to head to YouTube this fall.

The votes have been tallied and the three historic Colts' games to be broadcasted on YouTube are…

2006 AFC Championship Game - Colts vs. Patriots (42%)

2013 AFC Wild Card- Colts vs. Chiefs (20%)

Super Bowl 41 - Colts vs. Bears* *(15%)

The 2003 Monday night game against the Buccaneers and the 2009 fourth-and-two stop against the Patriots just missed the cut.

This season, the NFL wanted a chance for fans to see some of their favorite games in team history.

As voted on by the fans, the Colts' three choices all come from the postseason.