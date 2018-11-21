Where Do The Colts Rank? Week 12 (2018)

——————

Colts offense

- Ninth in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in total offense (381.5 yards per game)

- 10th in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in passing offense (269.1 yards per game)

- Sixth in the AFC in rushing offense (112.4 yards per game)

- First in the NFL in fewest sacks allowed per pass attempt (2.48 percent)

- Second in the NFL in fewest sacks allowed (10)

- First in the NFL in most games with zero sacks allowed (5)

- Eighth in the NFL in first downs per game (22.6)

- First in the NFL in third down conversion percentage (52.21)

- First in the NFL in third down conversions (71)

- Eighth in the NFL in red zone percentage (68.29)

- Tied for ninth in the NFL in goal-to-go percentage (78.95)

- Fifth in the NFL in points per game (29.8)

- Tied for sixth in the NFL in points on opening possessions (28)

- Sixth in the NFL in highest scoring efficiency (43.6 percent)

- Fifth in the NFL in points off turnovers (67)

- First in the NFL in touchdown receptions by tight ends (15)