Where Do The Colts Rank? Week 12 (2018)

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's your weekly look at where the standout Indianapolis Colts units and individual players rank among their AFC and NFL peers heading into Week 12 of the 2018 season:

Colts team

- Eighth in the NFL in point differential per game (4.9)

——————

Colts offense

- Ninth in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in total offense (381.5 yards per game)

- 10th in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in passing offense (269.1 yards per game)

- Sixth in the AFC in rushing offense (112.4 yards per game)

- First in the NFL in fewest sacks allowed per pass attempt (2.48 percent)

- Second in the NFL in fewest sacks allowed (10)

- First in the NFL in most games with zero sacks allowed (5)

- Eighth in the NFL in first downs per game (22.6)

- First in the NFL in third down conversion percentage (52.21)

- First in the NFL in third down conversions (71)

- Eighth in the NFL in red zone percentage (68.29)

- Tied for ninth in the NFL in goal-to-go percentage (78.95)

- Fifth in the NFL in points per game (29.8)

- Tied for sixth in the NFL in points on opening possessions (28)

- Sixth in the NFL in highest scoring efficiency (43.6 percent)

- Fifth in the NFL in points off turnovers (67)

- First in the NFL in touchdown receptions by tight ends (15)

- Second in the NFL in receptions by tight ends (74)

Quarterback Andrew Luck

- Third in the NFL and second in the AFC in passing attempts (400)

- Fourth in the NFL and second in the AFC in completions (269)

- Fourth in the AFC in completion percentage (67.3)

- 10th in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in passing yards (2,769)

- Second in the NFL in passing touchdowns (29)

- Fifth in the NFL and third in the AFC in touchdown percentage (7.2)

- Ninth in the NFL and third in the AFC in QB rating (101.8)

- Ninth in the NFL and third in the AFC in third-down passer rating (101.5)

- Fourth in the AFC in fourth-quarter passer rating (107.2)

- Fifth in the AFC in interception percentage (2.3)

- Seventh in the NFL in first down throws (143)

Tight end Eric Ebron

- Seventh among NFL tight ends in receptions (39)

- Sixth among NFL tight ends in receiving yards (463)

- First among NFL tight ends in receiving touchdowns (9)

- First among NFL tight ends in rushing touchdowns (1)

- First among NFL tight ends in total touchdowns (10)

- Tied for ninth in the NFL, first among tight ends and tied for sixth in the AFC in scoring by nonkickers (60)

- First among NFL tight ends and seventh in the AFC in third-down receptions (16)

- Tied for second in most games with two or more touchdown receptions (2)

Running back Nyheim Hines

- Fifth among NFL rookies in first downs (31)

- Third among NFL rookies in receptions (38)

- Ninth among NFL rookies in scrimmage yards (481)

Running back Jordan Wilkins

- Fourth among NFL rookies in third-and-one conversion percentage (75)

- Seventh among NFL rookies in rushing yards (318)

- Sixth in the NFL and second among rookies in highest rushing average (5.58; minimum 50 carries)

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton

- Tied for ninth in the AFC in third down receptions (14)

- Tied for second in most games with two or more touchdown receptions (2)

Running back Marlon Mack

- 10th in the AFC in rushing yards (471)

Tight end Jack Doyle

- Sixth among active NFL players in highest catch percentage since 2013 (76.9)

——————

Colts defense

- Sixth in the AFC in rushing defense (105.7 yards per game)

- Sixth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per play (3.9)

- Fourth in the NFL in interception percentage (3.11)

- Tied for eighth in the NFL fewest points allowed on opening possessions (17)

- Tied for fifth in the NFL in takeaways (19)

- Tied for fifth in the NFL in fumble recoveries (8)

- Tied for seventh in the NFL in forced fumbles (11)

- Tied for fourth in the NFL in interceptions (11)

- Fifth in the NFL in opponent negative rushing plays (42)

- Third in the NFL in tackles for loss (59)

Linebacker Darius Leonard

- First in the NFL in tackles (104)

- First in the NFL in solo tackles (68)

- Second among NFL rookies in sacks (5.0)

- Tied for third in the NFL and first among rookies in forced fumbles (4)

- Tied for third in the NFL, and second among rookies, in defensive fumble recoveries (2)

- Ninth among NFL rookies in passes defensed (4)

- Tied for seventh among NFL rookies in interceptions (1)

Defensive end Kemoko Turay

- Tied for third among NFL rookies in sacks (4.0)

- Tied for second in the NFL in quarterback hits (10)

Defensive tackle Margus Hunt

- Tied for ninth in the NFL in tackles for loss (11.0)

——————

Colts special teams

- Third in the NFL in punt return average (14.0)

- Third in the NFL in punt return average allowed (4.2)

- Ninth in the NFL in red zone percentage allowed (53.33)

Punter Rigoberto Sanchez

- Second in the NFL and first in the AFC in net average punting (43.8)

- Ninth in the NFL and fifth in the AFC in punting average (46.1)

- Tied for fourth in the NFL in touchbacks on kickoffs (39)

Kicker Adam Vinatieri

- Sixth in the AFC in scoring by kickers (74)

