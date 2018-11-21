Where Do The Colts Rank? Week 12 (2018)

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's your weekly look at where the standout Indianapolis Colts units and individual players rank among their AFC and NFL peers heading into Week 12 of the 2018 season:
Colts team
- Eighth in the NFL in point differential per game (4.9)
——————
Colts offense
- Ninth in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in total offense (381.5 yards per game)
- 10th in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in passing offense (269.1 yards per game)
- Sixth in the AFC in rushing offense (112.4 yards per game)
- First in the NFL in fewest sacks allowed per pass attempt (2.48 percent)
- Second in the NFL in fewest sacks allowed (10)
- First in the NFL in most games with zero sacks allowed (5)
- Eighth in the NFL in first downs per game (22.6)
- First in the NFL in third down conversion percentage (52.21)
- First in the NFL in third down conversions (71)
- Eighth in the NFL in red zone percentage (68.29)
- Tied for ninth in the NFL in goal-to-go percentage (78.95)
- Fifth in the NFL in points per game (29.8)
- Tied for sixth in the NFL in points on opening possessions (28)
- Sixth in the NFL in highest scoring efficiency (43.6 percent)
- Fifth in the NFL in points off turnovers (67)
- First in the NFL in touchdown receptions by tight ends (15)
- Second in the NFL in receptions by tight ends (74)
Quarterback Andrew Luck
- Third in the NFL and second in the AFC in passing attempts (400)
- Fourth in the NFL and second in the AFC in completions (269)
- Fourth in the AFC in completion percentage (67.3)
- 10th in the NFL and fourth in the AFC in passing yards (2,769)
- Second in the NFL in passing touchdowns (29)
- Fifth in the NFL and third in the AFC in touchdown percentage (7.2)
- Ninth in the NFL and third in the AFC in QB rating (101.8)
- Ninth in the NFL and third in the AFC in third-down passer rating (101.5)
- Fourth in the AFC in fourth-quarter passer rating (107.2)
- Fifth in the AFC in interception percentage (2.3)
- Seventh in the NFL in first down throws (143)
Tight end Eric Ebron
- Seventh among NFL tight ends in receptions (39)
- Sixth among NFL tight ends in receiving yards (463)
- First among NFL tight ends in receiving touchdowns (9)
- First among NFL tight ends in rushing touchdowns (1)
- First among NFL tight ends in total touchdowns (10)
- Tied for ninth in the NFL, first among tight ends and tied for sixth in the AFC in scoring by nonkickers (60)
- First among NFL tight ends and seventh in the AFC in third-down receptions (16)
- Tied for second in most games with two or more touchdown receptions (2)
Running back Nyheim Hines
- Fifth among NFL rookies in first downs (31)
- Third among NFL rookies in receptions (38)
- Ninth among NFL rookies in scrimmage yards (481)
Running back Jordan Wilkins
- Fourth among NFL rookies in third-and-one conversion percentage (75)
- Seventh among NFL rookies in rushing yards (318)
- Sixth in the NFL and second among rookies in highest rushing average (5.58; minimum 50 carries)
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton
- Tied for ninth in the AFC in third down receptions (14)
- Tied for second in most games with two or more touchdown receptions (2)
Running back Marlon Mack
- 10th in the AFC in rushing yards (471)
Tight end Jack Doyle
- Sixth among active NFL players in highest catch percentage since 2013 (76.9)
——————
Colts defense
- Sixth in the AFC in rushing defense (105.7 yards per game)
- Sixth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per play (3.9)
- Fourth in the NFL in interception percentage (3.11)
- Tied for eighth in the NFL fewest points allowed on opening possessions (17)
- Tied for fifth in the NFL in takeaways (19)
- Tied for fifth in the NFL in fumble recoveries (8)
- Tied for seventh in the NFL in forced fumbles (11)
- Tied for fourth in the NFL in interceptions (11)
- Fifth in the NFL in opponent negative rushing plays (42)
- Third in the NFL in tackles for loss (59)
Linebacker Darius Leonard
- First in the NFL in tackles (104)
- First in the NFL in solo tackles (68)
- Second among NFL rookies in sacks (5.0)
- Tied for third in the NFL and first among rookies in forced fumbles (4)
- Tied for third in the NFL, and second among rookies, in defensive fumble recoveries (2)
- Ninth among NFL rookies in passes defensed (4)
- Tied for seventh among NFL rookies in interceptions (1)
Defensive end Kemoko Turay
- Tied for third among NFL rookies in sacks (4.0)
- Tied for second in the NFL in quarterback hits (10)
Defensive tackle Margus Hunt
- Tied for ninth in the NFL in tackles for loss (11.0)
——————
Colts special teams
- Third in the NFL in punt return average (14.0)
- Third in the NFL in punt return average allowed (4.2)
- Ninth in the NFL in red zone percentage allowed (53.33)
Punter Rigoberto Sanchez
- Second in the NFL and first in the AFC in net average punting (43.8)
- Ninth in the NFL and fifth in the AFC in punting average (46.1)
- Tied for fourth in the NFL in touchbacks on kickoffs (39)
Kicker Adam Vinatieri
- Sixth in the AFC in scoring by kickers (74)