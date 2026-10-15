Whenever Tyler Warren gets the ball, his teammates know something good will happen

Warren had his biggest game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers with seven catches for 83 yards, as well as a rushing touchdown when he leapt over the offensive line to punch the ball in the end zone.

"Every time I see him get the ball, I have the utmost confidence in him," guard Matt Goncalves said. "Any time I see 84 do something with the ball, I know something good is going to happen."

Skill position players get a better look at Warren in game play, and perhaps none get more than veteran Alie-Cox.

Alie-Cox is entering his ninth season in the league, and just played his 100th straight game. He's served as a model of consistency throughout the locker room, and gets to see first-hand the way Warren has improved.