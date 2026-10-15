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Whenever Tyler Warren gets the ball, his teammates know something good will happen

Warren had his biggest game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers with seven catches for 83 yards, as well as a rushing touchdown.

Oct 15, 2026 at 03:56 PM
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Abby Halpin

Contributing Writer

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After a stellar rookie campaign, tight end Tyler Warren's numbers are a tad down five games into 2026 from where they were at the same point last season.

Through the first five games of the 2025 season, Warren had already hauled 23 catches for 307 yards, while also averaging 6.2 yards after the catch.

So far in 2026, while Warren has 30 catches, it's only for 213 yards. His yards after the catch have dipped to an average of 4.3 yards.

Some could argue that defenses have figured Warren out and attacked him in a different way. Without having to worry about wide receiver Alec Pierce – who is currently on IR with a heel injury – downfield, defenses can focus more on the second-year player.

Warren's teammates don't see it that way.

"A bunch of our plays depend on the defensive look we get," tight end Mo Alie-Cox said. "I think that's why we haven't really gotten the right look that we want on certain plays. We want for him to get the ball, so that's why his numbers were kind of down a little bit. But last week we got favorable matchups and things like that. So his opportunity came."​

Warren had his biggest game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers with seven catches for 83 yards, as well as a rushing touchdown when he leapt over the offensive line to punch the ball in the end zone.

"Every time I see him get the ball, I have the utmost confidence in him," guard Matt Goncalves said. "Any time I see 84 do something with the ball, I know something good is going to happen."

Skill position players get a better look at Warren in game play, and perhaps none get more than veteran Alie-Cox.

Alie-Cox is entering his ninth season in the league, and just played his 100th straight game. He's served as a model of consistency throughout the locker room, and gets to see first-hand the way Warren has improved.

"The way he sees the game, being a young guy, being able to see the game so well, and being able to make adjustments on the fly with only like a year under his belt and different things like that," Alie-Cox said. "And then his toughness. This dude gets the ball and he's trying to run through everybody. He's got four guys holding him and he's still trying to get more yards. He's a dog."

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