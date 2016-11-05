What To Watch For: Colts Vs. Packers

"Well, there's many things with that. Their running game, they've had some success because what you are now worried about is the pass. They are spreading people out. They've become much more creative in the last two weeks. Receivers in the backfield, if you watched them play Chicago on Thursday night. Against the Atlanta Falcons, you saw WR-Davante Adams in the backfield because WR-Randall Cobb and WR-Ty Montgomery were out. They are moving the receivers around and I really commend them on that. You've got to do whatever you've got to do to win the game. You can't stay with that system if that system gives you no chance to win, because of the people that are out. They throw it short a lot. That's their running game to some degree. I was listening to some of these 'experts' on TV talking about Aaron Rodgers saying he didn't come through at the end of the Atlanta game. He was fantastic in the Chicago game. He was absolutely fantastic against the Atlanta Falcons and to say anything besides that, I don't know what game you are watching. You and I are on opposite ends if you say that. Some of the throws he makes on the move, you can't give him justice, because it's hard to explain to people. I think fans kind of look at all throwers in the NFL as the same. I don't know why, but I get that feeling sometimes. But you guys know and I know it, Aaron Rodgers is truly one of the most talented quarterbacks I've witnessed in the NFL."