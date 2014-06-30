What Pre-Game Rituals Do The Colts Practice?

"I've got to call my mom, dad and both my brothers before the game. I've got to hear them. If I don't hear them, we are calling the whole damn city.

"When you get a chance you better relish the moment, see what they're doing, just talk to them for a few seconds. Just hearing their voices is soothing and at the end of the day, you know who you are doing this for. You know what the bigger picture is. I'm doing this for my family."