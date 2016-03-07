What Current and Former Indianapolis Colts Are Saying About Peyton Manning

Former Indianapolis Colts Defensive End and Current Arizona Cardinals Outside Linebacker Dwight Freeney – "I want to congratulate Peyton on an amazing career. Being around him for 10 years made me a better player and professional. His off the field preparation for a game is second to none which I am thankful I could learn from and be a part of. I wish him the best of luck in wherever life takes him next!!"

Former Indianapolis Colts Linebacker David Thornton –

"For me to be able to play with him for four years and then compete against him for five years, as a teammate to service captain with him, that was an honor, that was a special treat. I had a great deal of respect of just watching how he prepared himself as a professional. That was something that I really kept under my bill as a professional. The unique thing about him in the locker room, Peyton made other guys around him better. Several times I would hear the o-line say, 'Hey, we got to make sure we keep 18 clean today.' Even on the defensive side of the ball, you knew if Peyton was going to score points, 'Hey, we got to go out there and get a three-and-out.' That's the mark of a good leader when you're able to help those around you elevate their game.