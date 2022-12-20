Unofficial Depth Chart

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 16 Game vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Colts released their unofficial depth chart ahead of their Week 16 Monday night game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium. Check it out below:

Dec 20, 2022 at 05:35 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

OFFENSE

» WR: Alec Pierce, Ashton Dulin

» LT: Bernhard Raimann, Dennis Kelly

» LG: Quenton Nelson

» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French

» RG: Will Fries, Matt Pryor, Danny Pinter

» RT: Braden Smith

» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Nikola Kalinic

» TE: Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods

» WR: Parris Campbell

» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Mike Strachan

» QB: Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles

» RB: Deon Jackson, Zack Moss, Jordan Wilkins

  • The Colts on Tuesday placed running back Jonathan Taylor on injured reserve, ending his season. Taylor sustained an ankle injury in the Colts' Week 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
  • With Taylor out for the majority of Saturday's game, running backs Zack Moss (24 carries, 81 yards) and Deon Jackson (13 carries, 55 yards) stepped in.
  • Since re-entering the Colts' starting lineup in Week 9, left tackle Bernhard Raimann has the 17th-highest Pro Football Focus offensive grade (74.6) out of 75 tackles with at least 100 snaps.
  • Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had 10 catches for 60 yards, his third career game with 10 or more receptions.

DEFENSE

» DE: Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, Khalid Kareem

» DT: DeForest Buckner, Byron Cowart, Chris Williams

» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II

» DE: Yannick Ngakoue, Ben Banogu

» WLB: Bobby Okereke, Cameron McGrone, Grant Stuard

» MLB: Zaire Franklin

» SAM: EJ Speed, JoJo Domann

» CB: Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Brandon Facyson

» FS: Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II

» SS: Rodney McLeod Jr., Nick Cross

» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown

» CB: Stephon Gilmore, Dallis Flowers

  • The Colts totaled seven sacks on Saturday, including two from defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo.
  • Linebacker Bobby Okereke led the Colts with 12 tackles, while linebacker Zaire Franklin added 10 along with a forced fumble.
  • Safety Rodney Thomas II recorded his second interception of the season on Saturday.

SPECIALISTS

» P: Matt Haack

» PK: Chase McLaughlin

» H: Matt Haack

» LS: Luke Rhodes

» KR: Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Dallis Flowers

» PR: Dallis Flowers

  • Cornerback Dallis Flowers returned five kicks for 175 yards in Week 15, including returns of 48 and 49 yards.
  • Kicker Chase McLaughlin connected on five field goals, including a 52-yarder, against the Vikings. McLaughlin's eight field goals of 50 or more yards are a new Colts record, breaking Adam Vinatieri's high of seven.
  • Special teams snap leaders: E.J. Speed (35), Tony Brown (30), Ashton Dulin (27), Grant Stuard (27), Nick Cross (26), JoJo Domann (25).

