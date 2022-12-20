Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 16 Game vs. Los Angeles Chargers

OFFENSE
» WR: Alec Pierce, Ashton Dulin
» LT: Bernhard Raimann, Dennis Kelly
» LG: Quenton Nelson
» C: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French
» RG: Will Fries, Matt Pryor, Danny Pinter
» RT: Braden Smith
» TE: Mo Alie-Cox, Nikola Kalinic
» TE: Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods
» WR: Parris Campbell
» WR: Michael Pittman Jr., Mike Strachan
» QB: Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger, Nick Foles
» RB: Deon Jackson, Zack Moss, Jordan Wilkins
- The Colts on Tuesday placed running back Jonathan Taylor on injured reserve, ending his season. Taylor sustained an ankle injury in the Colts' Week 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
- With Taylor out for the majority of Saturday's game, running backs Zack Moss (24 carries, 81 yards) and Deon Jackson (13 carries, 55 yards) stepped in.
- Since re-entering the Colts' starting lineup in Week 9, left tackle Bernhard Raimann has the 17th-highest Pro Football Focus offensive grade (74.6) out of 75 tackles with at least 100 snaps.
- Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had 10 catches for 60 yards, his third career game with 10 or more receptions.
DEFENSE
» DE: Kwity Paye, Dayo Odeyingbo, Khalid Kareem
» DT: DeForest Buckner, Byron Cowart, Chris Williams
» NT: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II
» DE: Yannick Ngakoue, Ben Banogu
» WLB: Bobby Okereke, Cameron McGrone, Grant Stuard
» MLB: Zaire Franklin
» SAM: EJ Speed, JoJo Domann
» CB: Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Brandon Facyson
» FS: Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II
» SS: Rodney McLeod Jr., Nick Cross
» N: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown
» CB: Stephon Gilmore, Dallis Flowers
- The Colts totaled seven sacks on Saturday, including two from defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo.
- Linebacker Bobby Okereke led the Colts with 12 tackles, while linebacker Zaire Franklin added 10 along with a forced fumble.
- Safety Rodney Thomas II recorded his second interception of the season on Saturday.
SPECIALISTS
» P: Matt Haack
» PK: Chase McLaughlin
» H: Matt Haack
» LS: Luke Rhodes
» KR: Isaiah Rodgers Sr., Dallis Flowers
» PR: Dallis Flowers
- Cornerback Dallis Flowers returned five kicks for 175 yards in Week 15, including returns of 48 and 49 yards.
- Kicker Chase McLaughlin connected on five field goals, including a 52-yarder, against the Vikings. McLaughlin's eight field goals of 50 or more yards are a new Colts record, breaking Adam Vinatieri's high of seven.
- Special teams snap leaders: E.J. Speed (35), Tony Brown (30), Ashton Dulin (27), Grant Stuard (27), Nick Cross (26), JoJo Domann (25).