Colts Place RB Jonathan Taylor On Injured Reserve, Waive DE Ifeadi Odenigbo, Sign RB Jordan Wilkins To 53-Man Roster, Sign LB Cameron McGrone From New England Patriots' Practice Squad

Taylor sustained an ankle injury in the Colts' Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. 

Dec 20, 2022 at 02:36 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

1920x1080

The Colts on Tuesday placed running back Jonathan Taylor on injured reserve, waived defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, signed running back Jordan Wilkins to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and signed linebacker Cameron McGrone to the 53-man roster from the New England Patriots' practice squad.

Because players must miss a minimum of four games while on injured reserve, Taylor's 2022 season is over. He finished his third year in Indianapolis with 192 carries for 861 yards (4.5 yards/attempt) with four touchdowns over 11 games.

Taylor dealt with ankle issues during the season, and missed the Colts' Weeks 5, 6 and 9 games after sustaining ankle injuries. Taylor injured his ankle – interim head coach Jeff Saturday said it was the same one that's bothered him in 2022 – early in the Colts' Week 15 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

With Taylor out on Saturday, running backs Zack Moss (24 carries, 81 yards) and Deon Jackson (13 carries, 55 yards) split time in the Colts' backfield.

Wilkins re-joined the Colts via the practice squad earlier this season and was elevated to the active roster for Weeks 9 and 10, in which he rushed six times for 31 yards and caught four passes for 15 yards. Wilkins, a 2018 fifth-round pick of the Colts, has 201 carries for 982 yards with four touchdowns over his five-year NFL career.

McGrone, an Indianapolis native and Lawrence Central High School alum, was a 2021 fifth-round pick (No. 177 overall) of the Patriots from Michigan. Odenigbo appeared in 13 games and totaled 3 1/2 sacks for the Colts in 2022.

The Colts also signed tight end Dominique Dafney and running back Aaron Shampklin to the practice squad.

