UPDATE: Ryan Hewitt Downgraded To Questionable

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts tight end Ryan Hewitt has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's Week 15 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Hewitt first appeared on the injury report this week on Friday, when he was listed with a ribs injury, although he was not initially labeled as questionable/doubtful/out on the team's initial game status report.

The fifth-year veteran signed with the Colts as a free agent on Sept. 3, and has played in nine games with two starts this season (he missed Weeks 10-12 with an ankle injury). He's yet to log a reception or a carry this season, but has been a key blocker for the Indy offense, and has also been on the field for about 30 percent of the team's special teams snaps.

After Jack Doyle was placed on injured reserve with a kidney injury Nov. 26, and then the team waived Erik Swoope earlier this week, the Colts are left with three tight ends on their active roster in Hewitt, Eric Ebron and Mo Alie-Cox.