 Skip to main content
For the Shoe
Advertising

UPDATE: Colts' Pro Bowl Streak Continues

The Indianapolis Colts faced the possibility of having no Pro Bowl selections this year for the first time since 1997 — until Wednesday, when the league announced wide receiver T.Y. Hilton would play in place of the Cincinnati Bengals' A.J. Green.

Jan 10, 2018 at 02:15 AM
Author Image
Andrew Walker

Colts.com Writer

2016_pro-bowl-stadium-exterior-ap_622.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS —That whole thing about the Indianapolis Colts not having a Pro Bowl representative for the first time since 1997? Forget about it.

The NFL announced this morning that Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will, indeed, play in this year’s Pro Bowl in place of injured Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green, extending Indy's Pro Bowl streak to 20 years.

Last month, the league announced the rosters for the 2018 Pro Bowl, a list of starters and backups that, for the first time since 1997, did not include a Colts player. It was going to be only the ninth year in Colts franchise history the team did not have a Pro Bowl selection (joining the 1978, 1980, 1981, 1982, 1984, 1991, 1993 and 1997 seasons).

But there was always a possibility some Colts players listed as alternates, like Hilton, could end up making an appearance in the game — which will be played Sunday, Jan. 28, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. — after all.

And there's a chance even more Colts players could also join Hilton in Orlando later this month, as the original Pro Bowl starters and backups continue to decide whether or not to accept the invitation to play in the game; or if they can't play anyway due to their teams advancing to the Super Bowl the following week in Minneapolis.

Pro Bowl alternate lists are not typically released by the league, however, so stay tuned over the next couple weeks to see if any other Colts players get selected to play in the game.

Just who could be those Indianapolis alternate possibilities? Here are a few possible options:

Tight end Jack Doyle:Doyle's career-best 80 receptions were the second-most by a tight end in the NFL in 2017, and are the second most by a tight end in a single season in Colts franchise history. Also a solid run blocker, Doyle finished his season with a career-high 690 yards and added four receiving touchdowns.

• Left tackle Anthony Castonzo:While offensive linemen are hard to evaluate with most common stats, Castonzo had, by most accounts, perhaps his best-overall season in his seven-year NFL career in 2017. Castonzo's 81.8 overall grade by Pro Football Focus entering Week 17 was the 13th best at his position in the NFL. Castonzo also didn't miss a single snap for the Colts' offense the entire season.

• Safety Matthias Farley:In just his second NFL season, and his first as a full-time starter, Farley was a standout in the Colts' defensive secondary, ranking third on the team with 95 tackles (four for a loss), while he also had three quarterback hits, two interceptions, seven passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

• Outside linebacker Jabaal Sheard:Sheard was one of the more disruptive pass rushers in the league in 2017, as he entered the Colts' Week 17 game against the Houston Texans ranked second in the NFL with 39 quarterback hurries, trailing only the Dallas Cowboys' Demarcus Lawrence (45). On the year, Sheard tallied 52 tackles (eight for a loss) with a team-best 5.5 sacks, three passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins: In his first season along the Colts' defensive line, the fifth-year Ohio State product Hankins was as solid as advertised after four quality years with the New York Giants. Playing his role well for the Colts in their 3-4 defensive scheme, Hankins had 44 total tackles (four for a loss) with two sacks, five quarterback hits and three passes defensed.

• Kicker Adam Vinatieri: The Week 5 AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, Vinatieri just continued to produce at a high level. The 22-year NFL veteran connected on 85.3 percent of his field goal attempts (29-of-34) and 91.7 percent of his extra-point tries (22-of-24).

• Punter Rigoberto Sanchez: An undrafted rookie, Sanchez was able to prove his worth as Pat McAfee's replacement, as he punted 84 times for 3,764 yards (an average of 44.8 yards per punt), with 28 punts inside the 20-yard line. His 42.6 net punting average ranked fourth in the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts WR Alec Pierce explains ankle surgery, recovery timeline, status for 2026 training camp

Pierce underwent a procedure this spring after a PRP injection didn't alleviate an ankle issue he'd been dealing with throughout 2025.

news

Daniel Jones' Achilles' recovery remains on track, which has major implications for Colts' 2026 season

Jones spent the last two weeks of the Colts' offseason program participating in seven-on-seven portions of practice, and should be ready for not only Week 1, but for the start of training camp.

news

Colts Owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon named to Time100 Most Influential People in Sports for 2026

Irsay-Gordon assumed the role as Colts Owner and CEO last year following the passing of her father, Jim Irsay.

news

Colts QB Daniel Jones progresses to participating on 7-on-7 during OTA practice Monday

Jones is nearing the six-month mark from sustaining a torn Achilles against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 of the 2025 season.

news

Colts Hall of Famer Raymond Berry dies

Berry spent all 13 years of his NFL career with the Baltimore Colts and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1973.

news

Colts release AFC South Plan, includes tickets to three home games and $25 concession credit

Fans can receive three tickets to three home games for $200, plus $25 concession credit!

news

Colts' OL Matt Goncalves feeling comfortable, prepared with experience at guard and offseason work with Olin Kreutz

Goncalves had never played guard before starting all 17 games at right guard for the Colts in 2025.

news

Colts CB Charvarius Ward Sr. returns for 2026 'in a much better space' after extremely challenging 2025

Ward spoke to the media on Wednesday and detailed the mental challenges he went through during the 2025 season, which went beyond the the three times he was placed in concussion protocol.

news

For Greenwood native Caden Curry, his first practice with the Colts is a childhood wish come true

Curry, a defensive end, was selected in the sixth round of the 2026 draft out of Ohio State.

news

Colts rookies CJ Allen, A.J. Haulcy explain why they chose new jersey numbers

Allen will wear No. 53 with the Colts, while Haulcy chose No. 25.

news

2026 NFL Schedule Release is May 14!

The National Football League confirmed that the 2026 Schedule Release will be released May 14.

news

Colts announce initial jersey numbers for 2026 NFL Draft picks

Linebacker CJ Allen will wear No. 53, while safety A.J. Haulcy will wear No. 25.

Want more Colts content from the official source? Add Colts.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising