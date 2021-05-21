T.Y. Hilton Has Twitter Q&A On Carson Wentz, Colts' 2021 Season And More

(That's T.Y., Zach Pascal and Kenny Moore)
The Indianapolis Colts were back on the field for their fourth practice of OTAs.
Jonathan Taylor had one of the most productive seasons for a running back in NFL history in 2020.
The Colts held four practices this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. Here's what you need to know from what players did and said over the last few days.
Parris Campbell will wear No. 1 this season as he looks to show himself as the playmaker he and the Colts believe he can be.
The Colts' entire 2021 NFL Draft class is now under contract.
Jonathan Taylor is looking to build on his 1,169-yard rookie season by focusing on upping his consistency and attention to detail.
The Colts put every option on the table to address left tackle this offseason, but never really wanted to move Quenton Nelson off left guard.
Indianapolis' all-time sack leader will be inducted into the Ring of Honor on Nov. 28, when the Colts play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
This week's edition of the Colts Friday Fun Fact looks at some tidbits about the Colts' 2021 schedule.