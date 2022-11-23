Colts Sign S Trevor Denbow To Practice Squad

Denbow, 5-10, 208 pounds, has played in one game for the Colts this season. He was activated from the team's Injured Reserve list on October 31, 2022, after being placed on the list on August 31, 2022. Denbow participated in the Colts' 2022 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Collegiately, he played in 47 games (42 starts) at SMU (2018-21) and compiled 181 tackles (120 solo), 12.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 11 passes defensed, three interceptions, four forced fumbles and one blocked kick. Denbow also totaled 45 punts for 1,745 yards (38.8 avg.). He was an American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team choice in 2019. Prior to SMU, Denbow spent one season (2017) at Navarro College and registered 36 tackles, 2.0 sacks and four interceptions in 10 games.