The Week Ahead At 2021 Colts Training Camp: August 2 - 8

The Indianapolis Colts will host the second week of 2021 Colts Training Camp, powered by Kerauno, at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. this week.
WHAT FANS NEED TO KNOW...
Free downloadable tickets. There is no charge to enter camp, but guests must obtain a free ticket each day. Tickets may be acquired at Colts.com/Camp.
Parking. Public parking is available for $5 per car in Lots C, E, F and G (no re-entry). ADA Parking is available in Lot G. Fans may purchase parking in advance at GrandPark.org/colts.
COVID-19. In cooperation with the Hamilton County (Ind.) Health Department (HCHD), most other COVID-19 protocols have been eliminated or relaxed. Specifically, while masks and face coverings will be encouraged, they will be optional. A dedicated "mask required" section will be available for fans in high-risk health categories or who would prefer to sit in a masked area.
Fans who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days, have been exposed to someone who has tested positive within the last 14 days, or have experienced COVID-19 symptoms within the last 48 hours, should stay home.
No autographs & player photos. Due to NFL COVID-19 protocols, fans will not be permitted to interact with players or coaches and must maintain a 20-foot distance from them at all times. As such, no player/coach autographs or photographs with fans will be permitted at any time.
Indoor practices. If inclement weather or another issue forces practice indoors at the Grand Park Event Center, fans will not be permitted inside due to COVID-19 protocols.
Safety & Security. For security purposes, the NFL's "clear bag" policy for game days is in effect in areas that require a ticket. No water bottles or outside food will be permitted.
Camp updates. To receive camp updates, fans may follow the Colts on social media or text "ColtsCamp" to "759759." Throughout camp, the Colts will utilize Kerauno's KLaunch experiential managed text solutions to share updates, events and promotions with attendees.
---
MONDAY, AUGUST 2 - BACK TO SCHOOL DAY
The Colts will welcome students and their families for a day of fun before kids return to school later this summer and fall.The first 200 kids to enter Colts City will receive a free Colts wrist band and pennant flag. (All giveaways will be distributed at the Colts City Info Tent. Kids must be present to claim giveaways.). Free face painting and other activities also will be available.
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Colts City open; Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders
9 - 9:30 a.m. - Appearance by Blue
10 - 11:30 a.m. - Colts Practice, Fields F10 and F31
---
TUESDAY, AUGUST 3 - SUNRISE FITNESS
Join the Colts for Sunrise Fitness, presented by Planet Fitness! Start your day with a free sunrise workout for all fitness levels and ages led by the Colts Cheerleaders and Planet Fitness instructors. No equipment is needed, but participants are encouraged to wear athletic attire.
There is no fee to participate, but all participants must pre-register and download a ticket at Colts.com/camp. All participants will receive a free Colts/Planet Fitness sweat towel and water bottle.
Live entertainment will be provided by Colts Official Gameday DJ, DJ GNO. The first 200 fans to enter Colts City will receive a free Colts stick flag. (All giveaways will be distributed at the Colts City Info Tent.). All attendees are encouraged to stay to enjoy Colts City and practice following the workout.
8 - 8:30 a.m. - Check-in for Sunrise Workout, Field 11, just south of Colts City
8:30 - 9:30 a.m. - Sunrise Workout, Field 11
10 - 11:45 a.m. - Colts Practice, Fields F10 and F31
---
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4 - COMMUNITY DAY
On Wednesday, fans can celebrate nonprofits from across central Indiana, as well as learn about the Colts' work in the local community. Fans can visit the Colts Community Tent in Colts City, check out this year's Makers of Moments book and learn more about opportunities to give back to the community.
The first 200 fans to enter Colts City will receive a free Colts foam waver. (All giveaways will be distributed at the Colts City Info Tent.)
9 - 9:30 a.m. - Appearance by Blue
9 - 11 a.m. - Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders
10 - 11:45 a.m. - Colts Practice, Fields F10 and F31
---
FRIDAY, AUGUST 6
10 - 11:30 a.m. - Colts Practice, Fields F10 and F31
---
SATURDAY, AUGUST 7 - HALL OF FAME DAY
While former Colts Edgerrin James and Peyton Manning are in Canton, Ohio to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Colts fans can celebrate the two Horseshoe legends in Westfield on Hall of Fame Day, powered by Kerauno.
The first 500 fans to enter Colts City will receive a free Edgerrin James and Peyton Manning commemorative Hall of Fame Poster. (All giveaways will be distributed at the Colts City Info Tent.)
9 - 9:30 a.m. - Appearance by Blue
10 - 11:30 a.m. - Colts Practice, Fields F10 and F31
---
SUNDAY, AUGUST 8 - BIKE TO CAMP DAY
On Sunday, the Colts will host Bike To Camp Day, presented by Meijer, where fans are encouraged to ride bicycles to Grand Park using the Monon Trail greenway, which runs through the campus. Bike parking will be available in Colts City.
Meijer will give the first 100 bikers to enter Colts City a pair of tickets to the Colts-Carolina Panthers preseason game on Sunday, Aug. 15 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. - Colts City open; Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders
9 - 9:30 a.m. - Appearance by Blue
10 - 11:45a.m. - Colts Practice, Fields F10 and F31
---
HCHD VACCINATION CLINIC @ COLTS CITY
The Colts will partner with HCHD and Indiana University Health to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic onsite during camp.
The clinic will be open in Colts City and will offer the Pfizer vaccine to individuals 12 and older and a limited supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those 18 and older. No appointment is necessary, and walk-ups are welcome.
The vaccine is free, but patients must show proof of insurance. Staff will be on hand to help schedule second vaccine doses for those who are receiving their first at camp.
Those who receive their vaccine at camp before Aug. 15 will receive two tickets to the Colts-Panthers preseason game on Sunday, Aug. 15. They also will be entered to win a Colts Prize Pack, which includes tickets, an autographed item and a jersey.
---
BOOK DRIVE - BOOKS FOR YOUTH
Throughout Training Camp, fans are encouraged to drop off new or gently used books at Colts Community collection stations located at Grand Park.
All donations will benefit Books for Youth, a partnership between the Colts and Cargo Services, Inc. to collect books and backpacks for Hoosier children in foster care. Now in its 15th year, the effort has collected more than 895,000 books and distributed more than 8,800 backpacks.