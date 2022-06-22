Former Colts Defensive Tackle Tony Siragusa Dies

Former Colts defensive tackle Tony Siragusa died at the age of 55.
The 6-foot-3, 330 pound Siragusa was as immovable as he was strong in the middle of the Colts' defense from 1990-1996. The defensive tackle totaled 405 tackles and 16 1/2 sacks in 96 games (78 starts), and appeared in two playoff games during the Colts' run to the 1995 AFC Championship.
"Goose" signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh in 1990 and fast became not only a key member of his team's defense, but also a fan favorite across the state of Indiana.
Siragusa signed with the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent in 1997 and spent the final five season of his career there. He played a massive role in the Ravens' historic defensive performance in 2000, which ended with a Super Bowl title.
Siragusa finished his 12-year career with 564 tackles, 22 sacks and five forced fumbles in 169 games (148 starts).
After retiring, Siragusa became a popular sideline reporter and analyst for FOX's NFL coverage from 2003-2015.