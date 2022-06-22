Former Colts Defensive Tackle Tony Siragusa Dies

Siragusa, who played for the Colts from 1990-1996, was 55. 

Jun 22, 2022 at 05:15 PM
stankevitz-headshot
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Artboard 1 copy

Former Colts defensive tackle Tony Siragusa died at the age of 55.

The 6-foot-3, 330 pound Siragusa was as immovable as he was strong in the middle of the Colts' defense from 1990-1996. The defensive tackle totaled 405 tackles and 16 1/2 sacks in 96 games (78 starts), and appeared in two playoff games during the Colts' run to the 1995 AFC Championship.

"Goose" signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh in 1990 and fast became not only a key member of his team's defense, but also a fan favorite across the state of Indiana.

Siragusa signed with the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent in 1997 and spent the final five season of his career there. He played a massive role in the Ravens' historic defensive performance in 2000, which ended with a Super Bowl title.

Siragusa finished his 12-year career with 564 tackles, 22 sacks and five forced fumbles in 169 games (148 starts).

After retiring, Siragusa became a popular sideline reporter and analyst for FOX's NFL coverage from 2003-2015.

Related Content

news

Colts Reunion Podcast: Stories From Antoine Bethea's Career

Longtime Colts safety Antoine Bethea joined Matt Taylor and Bill Brooks for the latest installment of the Colts Reunion Podcast to reflect on his career and update fans on what he's up to now.

news

Single Game Tickets to Chiefs, Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium Sold Out

Single game tickets still available for remaining 2022 home games.

news

Colts Safety Khari Willis Announces Retirement

Willis, a 2019 fourth-round pick, totaled 219 tackles over 39 games (33 starts) in three years with the Colts.

news

5 Things Learned About Colts' Defense In Offseason Program: Gus Bradley Sorts Out Scheme; Stephon Gilmore Sees Upside For New Team In 2022

The Colts wrapped up their 2022 offseason program – consisting of meetings, conditioning work, OTA practices and a mandatory minicamp – last week. Here are five things we learned about the Colts' defense from mid-April through early June.

news

5 Things Learned About Colts' Offense In Offseason Program: What Matt Ryan, Nyheim Hines, Alec Pierce Accomplished Ahead Of Training Camp

The Colts wrapped up their 2022 offseason program – consisting of meetings, conditioning work, OTA practices and a mandatory minicamp – last week. Here are five things we learned about the Colts' offense from mid-April through early June.

news

Colts Announce Changes To Football Operations Staff

The Colts announced the changes on Friday.

news

Colts' Kwity Paye Excited To Help Grow NFL On His Home Continent Of Africa

Paye, a Liberian, will travel to Ghana to participate in the NFL's first official events in Africa later this month.

news

How Colts Are Supporting Tyler Trent Foundation's Second Annual 'Tee Off For Tyler' Fundraiser

Five Colts players, as well as general manager Chris Ballard, will attend the Tee Off For Tyler Charity Golf Classic on Monday at the Bridgewater Club in Westfield, and the team also facilitated the donation of a number of items and experiences to a silent auction benefitting the Tyler Trent Foundation.

news

Colts' Frank Reich, Jim Irsay Donate To Funds Supporting Victims And Survivors Of Buffalo Mass Shooting

The donations come in the wake of last week's mass shooting in Buffalo and this week's mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

news

NFL Combine To Stay In Indianapolis In 2023, 2024

The NFL announced on Tuesday it will not move the NFL Combine from Indianapolis, where it's been held since 1987, for at least the next two years.

news

Colts Sign Tight End Jelani Woods And Tackle Bernhard Raimann To Contract

Woods was the 73rd overall pick and Raimann the 77th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Chiefs, Steelers Home Games SOLD OUT

Chiefs, Steelers Home Games SOLD OUT

Our Home Opener vs Kansas City and Monday Night Football vs Pittsburgh are officially SOLD OUT! Limited single game tickets are available for remaining home games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Find Tickets
Advertising