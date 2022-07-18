Colts Release 2022 Family Four Pack

Fans can receive 4 tickets and 4 hats for $80 to preseason matchup vs Detroit

Jul 18, 2022 at 09:00 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

family-four-pack-2022-august-20

The Colts Family Four Pack is back for the 2022 season! For a limited time, fans can receive 4 tickets and 4 hats for just $80 to our preseason matchup against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, August 20 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Get your pack today while you can!

Related Content

news

Single Game Tickets to Chiefs, Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium Sold Out

Single game tickets still available for remaining 2022 home games.

news

Colts To Host Tenth Annual 5K Run/Walk

Participants have exclusive opportunity to finish race on 50-yard line of Lucas Oil Stadium on Aug. 27

news

Colts Cheerleaders To Select 2022 Squad On May 7: WATCH LIVE

Tickets are free, but fans must pre-register at Colts.com/Showcase to download their ticket. The showcase will also be livestreamed on Colts.com.

news

New Seats Just Released for 2022!

Colts fans can choose from additional available seats in Lucas Oil Stadium to become 2022 Season Ticket Members

news

Just Announced: FREE 2022 NFL Combine Tickets

Register today for free tickets! For the first time ever, the NFL is allowing 10,000 fans to sit in the lower section of Lucas Oil Stadium during portions of the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Pro Bowl Bound: Blue's Road Trip To Las Vegas

Follow Blue's cross-country road trip antics on TikTok and Instagram.

news

Colts To Host Patriots For 'Primetime Saturday Night' In Indy

The Indianapolis Colts will host the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday, Dec. 18 at 8:15 p.m., the team's second home primetime game this season.

news

NO-FEE "Maniac Monday" Tickets Available For Final Two Games | 12 HOURS ONLY!

This no-fee offer is available for 12 hours only today from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. ET

news

1956 Throwback Game: Celebrate Colts Football Over The Decades at Lucas Oil Stadium This Sunday!

The Indianapolis Colts will celebrate several generations of Colts football at the team's 1956 "Throwback Game" this coming Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

Colts, NFL To Offer 2021 Limited-Edition Digital Collectible Ticket NFTs

The limited-edition commemorative NFTs produced in collaboration with Ticketmaster will provide fans with a keepsake in the growing space of digital collectible NFTs.

news

2021 'Fanthem' Contest: Lead The National Anthem at a Colts Game!

One lucky fan will lead the National Anthem at the annual Fan Appreciation game on Sunday, January 2nd at Lucas Oil Stadium

Family Four Pack

Family Four Pack

Get 4 tickets and 4 hats for just $80 to our preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday, August 20!

GET YOUR PACK!
Advertising